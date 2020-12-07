As the end of 2020 approaches, county highway departments have either recently completed or are putting the finishing touches on their long-term infrastructure vision.
In Rice County, the county highway department holds a public hearing on Tuesday on its decade-long Transportation Improvement. In the short term, the plan won’t look radically different from last year’s with a big, already discussed exception.
The Baseline Road reconstruction project was initially scheduled to break ground this year, with a two-year project timeline. In year one, or 2020, the foundation was to be laid for a gravel road which was then to be paved in 2021. The 2.3-mile stretch of road, which serves as an eastern frontage road for I-35, was slated to be half of the county’s marquee highway project this year. The county also had plans to rebuild a 2.8-mile stretch of County Road 46, which serves as I-35’s western frontage road.
While the west frontage road project proceeded as expected, the east frontage road project got caught in the eminent domain process after landowners refused to cede their rights to the land.
Initially, the county hoped to get a hearing set up on the matter swiftly but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way, forcing the rescheduling of hundreds of court cases and creating a significant case backlog. That delay forced the county to move the $5 million project back a year. The other major 2021project will be the reconstruction of an 8.8-mile stretch of County Road 6 in the Lonsdale area, at a $3.5 million cost.
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said the county also hopes to continue work on the proposed interchange at I-35 and Highway 19. If all goes well, that project could break ground by summer of 2022, though getting the needed state and federal dollars is expected to be a challenge.
On the other end of the spectrum, the final year of the Transportation Improvement Plan is now 2030 and several new projects have been added, though Luebbe cautioned that 2030 is far enough in the future that the proposals are very preliminary and could easily be shifted.
Among them is a $2 million project that would reconstruct, widen and improve Lincoln Street and Greenvale Avenue on the west side of Northfield, near St. Olaf College. Luebbe said that he’s already talked with Northfield city officials about the project and potential impacts.
The county is also looking at a reclamation project on County Road 78, which connects Northfield and Dundas. Even though it’s well into the future, Luebbe said the cost and difficulty of completing the project should not be underestimated.
Steele County
In Steele County, a Highway Capital Improvement Plan was the subject of significant discussion over the summer and fall, and finalized by the county board last month. Unlike in Rice County, Highway Engineer Greg Ilkka’s plan only extends for five years.
Ilkka said that the plan’s first four years are largely unchanged from previous iterations. Thankfully, Steele County managed to avoid having any of the kinds of delays that put Rice County’s Baseline Road project on hold.
The two costliest projects will be the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 45, replacing temporary signals installed in 2016 and the reconstruction of County Road 45 in Medford, a joint project with that city.
The fifth year of the CIP is notable because it includes the realignment of County Road 23, the Owatonna Hospital’s frontage road. Ilkka said he anticipates plenty of public feedback on how the road should be realigned.
“Even though there’s a (route outlined) that doesn’t indicate a final or a done deal,” he said. “We’ll be working through the details to determine the preferred alignment.”
Ilkka said he wouldn’t be surprised if the process of soliciting public feedback means the project might have to be ultimately pushed back. On the flip side, he said it’s extremely likely that it would be moved ahead. The total project is expected to cost $3.5 million.
The county is also projected to spend close to $3 million on reclaiming two stretches of County Road 16 in rural Aurora and Havana Townships — one section which has not been overlaid since 1983.
2025 will see the projected investment of nearly $2 million in reworking of a troublesome intersection in Havana Township. According to the county, the intersection of County Roads 43, 171 and 180 has produced more than five times the crashes of the average rural intersection.
While the county hasn’t yet determined what the best way to modify the intersection is, the need for change is clear. Ilkka said that the crashes which have taken place at the intersection have fortunately not been fatal, although a significant number have been considered severe.
“We need to start project development and determine the right solution,” he said. “We need to reduce the number of crashes.”