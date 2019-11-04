OWATONNA — In the rush of a 19-hour trip to Washington, D.C., there were moments when time seemed to stand still for Vietnam-era veteran Richard Wencl and his son, Jason.
The Owatonna duo was part of a much larger group of Minnesota veterans and their guardians who traveled to the nation’s capital Nov. 2 through the Honor Flight Network — a nonprofit that helps fund trips to D.C. for military veterans and a family member.
The one-day journey consisted of visits to a number of war and military memorials, a driving tour of some of the city’s most famous landmarks and a viewing of the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
After driving up to the Twin Cities Friday night, staying in a hotel and waking up for a 6 a.m. flight Saturday, Jason can clearly recall the moment they got off the jet bridge in Reagan National Airport. The sea of people seemed to part, as volunteer greeters and airline travelers alike cleared the hallways to make way for the Minnesota delegation.
“As we came off the plane and out into the general area, we had volunteers from D.C. that greeted us and the whole airport just stopped. It’s a busy airport, people moving and trying to get to their terminals, and everyone just stopped,” he explained. “They made a wide enough space for all of us to go through and everyone was cheering and clapping and thanking the veterans.”
Although their path through the airport was clear, getting around the District was slightly more difficult given the Washington Nationals’ Oct. 30 World Series win. Richard noted that the streets were so packed with people celebrating the team’s first-ever championship victory, that the group was only able to see the U.S. Capitol building from a distance and wasn’t able to make it to the White House.
Still, despite not being able to see some of the major monuments, Richard said he did what he set out to do when he was able to get a pencil rubbing of his brother’s name from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. His brother David died in the war, and half a century later Richard explained that the loss still weighs on him.
“It’s been 50 years already, but it’s still hard,” he said. “[The trip] was very emotional for me.”
The Honor Flight Network’s mission is to bring veterans to D.C. specifically to see the war memorials, and view firsthand one of the nation’s tributes to their service. For Richard, the entire trip was free of charge and for Jason it was discounted — allowing the former to revisit the city where he was stationed in the mid-1960s and letting his son see it for the first time.
The nonprofit’s website promises honor and closure, which both men say they received from the trip. For Richard, it was the closure of being able to get a copy of his brother’s name off of the memorial. For both him and Jason, it was also the joy of being able to spend a day together visiting a number of personally significant sites.
In addition to being an army veteran, Richard is also a cancer survivor. As his father has aged, Jason said he has been reflecting back on their relationship and praying for a few more good memories with his dad.
“It was obviously very emotional, to be asked as his guardian to be a part of the trip,” he explained. “This is one last memory that I think God granted me with my father, that I’ll take with me forever. I’ll never forget that day and this trip.”
Jason added that the honor flight fell just a few days after his 10-year anniversary of getting sober. After losing touch with his father for a number of years during a particularly dark time in his life, Jason noted that the trip was the best possible celebration of his sobriety milestone.
“For all of it to happen close together like this, it was definitely meant to be,” he said.
Jana Kyser, who helps coordinate Honor Flight Twin Cities, echoed the sentiment. “It’s a trip that bridges generations and family members,” she said.
Kyser added that guardians have to be one generation younger than the veterans they’re accompanying, primarily so that they can help with some of the tour’s more physical tasks. However, she noted that it’s also become a way for older family members to share their stories with the next generation.
After a day of sightseeing, the group arrived back to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport around 10:30 p.m. Thinking the trip was all but over, Richard was taken aback by one last surprise waiting for everyone when they got home.
“Once you got into the waiting area, the Gopher Band was there playing with different honor guards,” he recalled.
“There were three Klondike Kates there, singing to me,” Richard added, of the famed Winter Carnival performers. Including other family members and military men and women, Jason estimated there were roughly 200 people there to greet them upon their return.
Now, he and Richard will return to the Twin Cities one last time for a reunion on Nov. 17, when they will reunite with fellow veterans and guardians, and receive a commemorative CD from the trip. Richard added that another honor flight will make the trip from Minnesota next spring, and encouraged anyone who is interested to get in touch with Honor Flight Twin Cities.
Kyser added that the group’s waiting list isn’t too long at the moment.
“We give priority to World War II veterans or terminally-ill Vietnam veterans that are able to fly,” she explained, saying that the group does two trips each year. After that, priority is determined by when the war happened — World War II veterans get precedence, followed by Korean and then Vietnam-era vets.
Although the group typically only accepts World War and Korean soldiers, Kyser said they’ve started accepting Vietnam vets as other numbers have begun to dwindle. For more information or to apply for a flight, visit www.honorflighttwincities.org or call Kyser at 651-481-8835.