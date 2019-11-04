OWATONNA — Steele County blues musician Mark Cameron and his band have brought home another trophy from the Minnesota Blues Society — this time for best self-produced CD.
The group’s June release, “On A Roll,” received the accolade last week, and the band will be in town to perform a wide swatch of its repertoire Dec. 7 at The Music Space of Owatonna.
Although this is the Mark Cameron Band’s first time winning for self-produced recording, the most recent honor isn’t the only acclaim it’s received from the society. The band — which records on Cameron’s property just outside of Hope — was also named Best Blues Band in 2016. However, as far as recordings go, Cameron acknowledges that this newest effort — the group’s sixth overall — is definitely one of its best.
“We felt that all the material was very strong,” he noted, on what set this album apart for him. “The radio airplay reports have kind of borne that out. They keep picking up different songs off the record.”
Steve Leutgeb, president of the society’s board of directors, was quick to celebrate Cameron’s traditional style. While he said a lot of contemporary groups are trending toward a rock ’n’ roll sound, he appreciated that the Mark Cameron Band sticks more to the genre’s roots.
Still, despite being traditional, Leutgeb also noted the uniqueness of Cameron’s lyricism. He explained that originality is a major criterion when the society’s judges are giving out awards, and added that the band’s creative songwriting helped propel them to the top of their class.
Leutgeb added that the synergy inherent in writing and performing all original music flows over into the band’s live performances.
“[Cameron] is very intense,” he explained. “It’s music that he wrote, so when he’s performing it, he knows exactly how he wants it to sound.”
For his part, Cameron said he is excited to play at The Music Space because of the change of pace it will bring for the group. As opposed to nightclubs and festivals, he noted that the more intimate setting will give them a chance to showcase this songwriting.
“What’s also nice about The Music Space is it’s an opportunity for us to play to an all-ages environment and an alcohol-free environment,” he added.
Because of the group’s quicker-paced sound, he said it hasn’t been uncommon in the past for children to come up on the stage and dance with them at outdoor shows.
“We’re hoping we’ve launched a few careers,” he joked.
Cameron also acknowledged that the group couldn’t have made it as far as they have without the local people and programs that have helped pave its own way.
“I think it’s a very supportive community of the blues,” he said of Steele County, and his decision to stay based out of Hope. As examples, he noted the Blue Monday Monthly publication and the Smokin’ in Steele Festival — both initiatives founded by Owatonna blues musician and Minnesota Blues Society Hall of Famer John Hammer.
“We try to be a cheerleader for live music, and our focus is pretty much local and regional,” Hammer explained, of his digital publication — which is released on the first of each month. “I’ve known Mark now for probably about 15 years. I met him when he first started putting his band together and played down in Central Park.”
Hammer also helped launch the Smokin’ in Steele Festival, a blues and barbecue event that takes place every spring and raises funds for the Special Olympics and other local charities.
As a local blues connoisseur, Hammer was quick to celebrate “On A Roll,” saying the songwriting and harmony between band members were major factors in this album’s particular success.
“[Cameron’s] band has evolved over the years, and right now it’s probably the best he’s got going,” Hammer explained. “He’s got some great dynamics.”
Owatonna residents will be able to see these dynamics in action at the group’s Dec. 7 concert. The event is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Space, 216 Cedar Ave. N. For more information on the concert, visit “The Music Space of Owatonna” on Facebook.
For more information on the Mark Cameron Band, visit www.markcameronmusic.net.