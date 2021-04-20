Steele County has seen a bump in COVID-19 cases and local schools are continuing to monitor their in-house numbers.
As of Monday, the Medford school district had six students with confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 students quarantining. Zero staff have tested positive and zero are quarantining. Like other schools in the area, Medford has set a limit of 5% of students having confirmed cases at a school before it triggers a change in the learning model. Medford’s rate is currently less than 1% of the student population. Vaccinated teachers do not have to quarantine, according to Superintendent Mark Ristau.
“We had probably eight to 10 kids come off a quarantine today,” Ristau told the Medford School Board Monday. “Today was their first day back after a seven-day shortened quarantine. And you can kind of stem everything back to a certain event or a certain location where this may have come from so again we're battling it day by day, just doing the best we can here.”
The 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents in Steele County is 42.26 as of Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate was 49.35 the previous week and 51.80 the week prior.
The district hopes to have a COVID-19 committee meeting in the coming days to review occasions such as prom, graduation and the wrapping of the school year, Ristau said.
Medford secondary students have recently returned to the classroom for four days a week. At one point, prior to the switch, nearly 48% of secondary students were distance learning, now that number is 28%. Ninety-four percent of elementary students are learning in-person and at the high school, it is at 72%. More kids have returned to the building during the fourth quarter, Ristau added.
Discussions regarding the details of graduation are still ongoing, but the goal is to have an outside graduation, Ristau said. The district will use guidance provided by the MDH as far as capacity and spacing requirements and will determine the event’s crowd size.
Prom will take place May 1 at the high school with a Grand March starting at 7 p.m., which will be livestreamed on Owatonna Live. Food will be catered and students will be in pods with COVID-19 precautions in place, according to Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock.