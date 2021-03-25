It’s an ongoing process, but the Blooming Prairie-based heavy-duty trucking giant Minimizer is settling into its new home in Owatonna’s industrial park.
Since March 1, about 50% of the company has permanently moved to the new facility, including offices, shipping and two of the manufacturer’s most crucial machines. Though working from home due to COVID-19 has left the building slightly on the vacant side, Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said there are more employees in Owatonna at this time than in Blooming Prairie, where the company was founded and remained for more than three decades.
“We are still part of the Blooming Prairie community; a lot of our employees still live there, and we are still a part of the chamber there,” Hansen said. “That will always be a part of our history. If we had moved to Minneapolis, we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation, but we only moved 15 miles away from one community to another.”
The company, a leader in manufacturing truck fenders and fender bracket kits for heavy-duty trucks, first announced plans to relocate to Owatonna in August 2019. The move will lead to the company eventually closing up shop at its three sites throughout Blooming Prairie. Vice President of Operations Jim Richards said they have already seen the benefit in being in one location following a recent snowstorm in the area.
“In our old environment, that would have practically shut us down, but with everything inside under the same roof, it was basically just another day,” Richards said. During previous snowstorms, Richards said it wouldn’t be uncommon for forklifts and even semi-trucks to get stuck in the snow as they tried to maneuver between the three separate sites, making a normal workday highly stressful and chaotic.
The new facility, which is located near Cybex on the south end of Owatonna’s industrial park, expanded the company’s operating space from 54,000-square-feet to 85,000-square-feet. The building was constructed on 13 acres the company purchased from the city that was previously being used as farmland. The city added sewer and water to the site in 2012.
During the groundbreaking ceremony in October 2019, Hansen said getting everybody under one roof was a big driving force behind the move. Since then, however, Minimizer purchased the Oregon-based company Premier Manufacturing, adding roughly 40 staff members to the 120-person team, about 20 of which are located throughout North America.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting construction projects throughout the nation, Minimizer's timeline went ahead unchanged. Richards said this was largely because most of their big suppliers had already been contracted and orders were placed prior to March 2020.
“One thing we didn’t get to do because of [COVID-19] was have the employees more involved in the build like we had planned,” Richards said. “In fact, it was really impossible to get a group together to come out here and help with decisions, but a building doesn’t wait.”
Some of the areas where Richards said they were hoping to involve the employees included decisions with furniture, paint and carpet colors. There will still be opportunities for employee input, though, such as what equipment will go into the new employee fitness center — a space that will be completely new and unique to the Owatonna facility.
As restrictions continue to be lifted in relation to the pandemic, Richards and Hansen said people will be able to return to the office so long as they feel comfortable in doing so.
The Minimizer project also contributed to Owatonna’s record-breaking year in building permit valuations for new construction, which ended with a total of $102.8 million.