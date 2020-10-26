Money was at the center of conversation as Steele County commissioner candidates discussed the county's budget and detention center during a forum on Monday.
The event was the fourth in a series of candidate forums to be held at the Owatonna County Club leading up to Election Day. The forums are sponsored by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Rotary Clubs of Owatonna and the Owatonna People’s Press.
Those in attendance for the forum Monday included Commissioner Jim Abbe of the fourth district and his opponent James “Corky” Ebeling, Commissioner Greg Krueger of the fifth district who is running unopposed, and Commissioner Rick Gnemi of the third district. Gnemi is being challenged by Mark “MD” Schultz, who had to withdraw from the forum Monday morning due to feeling ill.
Both Ebeling and Schultz are former Steele County commissioners who were unseated in 2017 by the current incumbents they are running against this year. Ebeling has served as a commissioner from 2008-2016, and Schultz from 2006-2016.
BUDGET
How to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars was the main focus of nearly the entire forum, with each candidate identifying the budget as a top priority for the county in the upcoming years.
“We always have to be mindful of the budget,” Krueger said. “We have really tried hard to keep levy increases at a minimum and still maintain the level of services that Steele County deserves.”
Gnemi echoed Krueger’s sentiments, adding that collaboration is important when tackling the budget for the county.
“There are three aspects to tax dollars: the school, the county and the city,” Gnemi said. “Knowing that the school is being built and that will increase taxes as well as with city needs, we worked to have no increase this year with a slight decrease so that our aspect will be very minimal.”
Ebeling said maintaining the budget at an acceptable level is vital for both maintaining the county’s infrastructure as well as the county’s reserve funds, noting it is something a board always needs to be cautious and concerned about. Abbe agreed with his opponent, noting that it is more important now than ever due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With navigating those waters, we don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we have to try to be mindful in how we spend your dollars this year because of the fact that we don’t know what’s happening next year,” Abbe said. “We have to be watching your dollars and be fiscally aware of where we spend your money as we plan for next year so we can have some money and we don’t have to go back to the taxpayers.”
COVID-19
The candidates also spoke in-depth about COVID-19 recovery, specifically how to help local businesses. The three incumbents emphasized the importance of shopping locally as community members, noting that the city and county are also working together to allocate federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Though Ebeling is running against Abbe, he said he couldn’t agree more with his opponent’s stance.
“These businesses need your business, so shopping and buying local as much as possible is something you have to be aware of and do more consciously than maybe you did before,” Ebeling said, adding that the board is already doing a good job with helping businesses with the CARES Act funding. “It is important to work with the state and federal agencies and provide any opportunities they bring forward. What you can physically do locally is somewhat limited, but delaying taxes is something which was done.”
Gnemi noted that COVID-19 is going to be at the forefront of any board moving forward, touching on his own experience of his wife battling the virus for five weeks.
"With the experience I've been through, the truth is that COVID can really change your life," he said.
DETENTION CENTER
Another topic that was heavily discussed involved the Steele County Detention Center. The candidates agreed the detention center has been a “problem” for decades, with notions that it perhaps was built too large to begin with. When asked what the county board could do to break even or generate revenue at the jail, the candidates pointedly said it is simply not possible.
“You’re not going to generate revenue, I think that was a false bill of goods that was sold to the people 25 years ago, it’s not going to happen,” Abbe said, adding that it is a necessary cost every county has to take on and that breaking even is also likely not an option. “What we can do is mitigate the pain. We want to do the best we can to make sure we’re limiting cost and providing the jail space and services we need.”
Ebeling agreed there is no money to be made with the jail and that he believes each board since the inception of the facility has done what they believe is best for the taxpayers of Steele County.
“When it was built it was considered maybe a regional jail, a ‘we will build it and they will come’ philosophy,” Ebeling said. “Money got involved and other counties figured out it was more economically feasible to build your own jail and house it yourself because of the huge costs with transporting. Maximizing the use of your current jail seems to come out of most studies.”
Ebeling noted the space study the county is currently undergoing will be vital for the future in determining how to cut costs at the detention center. Krueger, who estimates the jail costs the county about $2.5 million a year, said the space study is one of the most important projects currently underway at the county level.
“We’re looking at possibly community corrections, maybe moving the sheriff’s department, everything is on the table for the detention center,” Krueger said. “We have to figure out a way to get the costs in line on that facility. It’s never going to be a money maker or break even, but it has to get in line.”
Gnemi reiterated the views of the others on the forum, adding that they have to invest further into the detention center with projects such as the new heating system that was installed recently.
“We have to find a way to use these areas more effectively, however it’s a loss,” Gnemi said. “It’s just one of those facts of life.”
Despite there being a general consensus on all the issues between all the candidates, the forum ended with Gnemi airing his frustration that Schultz has publicly commented on county employees approaching him and saying they are not happy with the board.
“We’ve met with the staff and department heads at various times throughout this year, why these alleged grievances were not brought to our attention I’d like to know,” Gnemi said, adding the phone numbers for all commissioners is available to all county staff.
Ebeling also took a moment to express frustration with comments made by other candidates, specifically with the amount of money the incumbents claimed to have saved on the new public works facility. According to Ebeling, the final cost of the project totaled $12.5 million, while the initial “pipe dream” estimate when he was a commissioner came in at $13.5 million in 2012.
“I’m not sure where the ‘millions’ come in to saving, but I want to get that off my chest,” Ebeling said.