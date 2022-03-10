Women have long played important roles in both national and local history, so it's no wonder that the entire month of March is dedicated to celebrating the impacts women have had.
March is Women’s History Month, and for the last several decades the Owatonna chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been hosting events at the Owatonna Arts Center during the month to discuss various topics around women, their challenges and their successes throughout history. This year, however, the event will look different. Unlike previous events, this one will be strictly over Zoom and not at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Christina Wetmore, a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services, planned to speak at the event about financial challenges many women face, how to address those challenges and other topics related to financial planning and decision making. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Wetmore is unable to speak at the event.
Luckily, AAUW was able to schedule a Zoom presentation with Jennifer Taboada, vice president and retirement specialist of BlackRock Investment Management, an international investment management company based in New Jersey. She will be presenting “Women, Wealth, and Well-Being” and discussing with guests what wealth means to them short-term, long-term finance goals and what they can do to secure their financial future.
“Women tend to not see themselves as investors,” Taboada said. “About 41% of working women haven’t started saving for retirement. There’s still major challenges, despite the progress that’s been achieved for women and their money.”
Women tend to be an underserved community, especially in the finance industry, but surveys have shown that in many households, women are in charge of the finances. So it would make sense for them to be a part of the conversation, according to Taboada. This is why she and others at BlackRock speak about how women relate themselves to money, and educate them on taking full control and responsibility of their finances to meet their life and financial goals.
Judy Srsen has been a member of the AAUW since 1985, and said this year’s topic of discussion involving women’s wealth and financial well-being is going to be quite beneficial because it's good for women to know where their money is going and how to use it as a tool.
“We need to be knowledgeable about finances, especially since statistics say that women live longer than men, it's good for us to know about and have a plan in place for when we’re not living alone,” Srsen laughed. “Having a healthy financial plan can really help women with their self-care and be beneficial for their family, friends and loved ones.”
The AAUW has been hosting Women’s History Month events in the community for decades, with the mission of advocating advances in equity for women and girls through education, philanthropy and research. Srsen said AAUW stays active in the community and offers several scholarships to outstanding students throughout the year.
Over the years, the group has had women speakers who excelled and often pioneered in their field of study. A favorite event Srsen recalled was the 2005 event,when a woman spoke about her experience as a union pipefitter and being one of the first four women who were hired in non-secretarial jobs after the passage of the Equal Employment Opportunity Act in 1972.
“Having women who break the mold come and speak is empowering for all of us. Throughout the years, I've seen major progress in women and their levels of success in many different industries,” Srsen said. “Women’s History Month is important and significant because we’re seeing major trends of women in positions of power at all levels, and now with our first Black female vice president, it's great to see.”
The AAUW Women's History Month event will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 over a Zoom Meeting. Those interested in being part of the presentation should email owatonna.aauw@gmail.com for the Zoom link.