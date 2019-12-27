BLOOMING PRAIRIE — While many area residents may be appreciating the warmer weather, Craig Anderson is waiting eagerly for next week’s forecasted snow. With the new year around the corner, it’s time once again for the coyote-hunting fundraiser that Anderson is organizing Jan. 4 along with friend Elliott Herdina, and a fresh coat of powder will likely improve their catch.
The event, Coyotes “Fur” Cancer, is now in its third year, and organizers have been seeing a steady increase in money raised for the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group since starting out in 2018. In one day last year, attendees contributed roughly $25,000 to the nonprofit’s Community Fund through ticket and merchandise purchases and the selling of coyote pelts to a fur dealer.
According to Anderson, the group then uses that money to help out with bills and travel expenses for area residents facing a cancer diagnosis. Although the nonprofit hosts a number of other events throughout the year, Anderson got the idea for next weekend’s unusual fundraiser after two members of his hunting group were lost to the disease, and his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“That’s when I decided I wanted to give back in honor and memory of these people,” he explained. “There are so many more people in our area that are fighting.”
Anderson noted that the Cancer Group doesn’t only help residents in Blooming Prairie, but in Owatonna, Morristown and elsewhere around the region. This year, he said he’s hoping Coyotes “Fur” Cancer becomes an even bigger draw for hunters from these other communities in southern Minnesota.
For those interested in attending, he said the structure during the day is pretty loose.
“As long as you purchase a ticket, you hunt with your own group and your own spots wherever you want,” explained Anderson. “It’s not a tournament. It’s just a fun day for everyone to go hunting.”
Tickets are available for purchase before the hunt at a number of downtown businesses, but Anderson said there’s no formal gathering the morning-of. As far as start time, he recommends that parties go out around sunrise when the animals are more likely to be up and moving around.
According to this year’s regulations from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are unprotected and there are no limits on season or how many can be caught — the only restrictions are on hunting them using an artificial light or motor vehicle.
For Coyotes “Fur” Cancer, Anderson noted that there are typically about 50 people out during the day. After sundown, hunters are asked to gather in the back parking lot of the Cue Company in town to contribute their catch and pose for a group picture.
Everyone’s then invited to a soup supper at the Cue Company, complete with a raffle, silent auction and other ways for guests to contribute to the Cancer Group while entering to win prizes. Non-hunters also typically join in for this part of the festivities, and can purchase tickets in advance or at the door.
Anderson said there will be a silent auction and raffle, with dozens of prizes donated by area residents and businesses. Already, the event has been posting pictures of purses, handmade tables and more on its Facebook page. For the raffle, Anderson said attendees can purchase as many tickets as they want to increase their odds.
“The only new thing is that we are raffling a few guns this year,” said Anderson, of another specialized game that the group is putting on at next weekend’s supper.
“The money goes back to the community, and it’s not just to Blooming Prairie. It’s to the larger area,” he added. “It would be great if we could get some more people from the surrounding towns out."
For those who are interested, tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the Cue Company/Pizza Cellar and B to Z Hardware in town. According to Anderson, admission includes the registration fee for the hunt, supper and a raffle entry. For those not joining the hunt, but wanting to stop by in the evening, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The supper and raffles will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Cue Company, 302 Main St. E. in Blooming Prairie.
For more information, visit “Coyotes ‘Fur’ Cancer” on Facebook.