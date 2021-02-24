Of the $216 million in economic relief state legislators authorized to help businesses and organizations impacted by the pandemic, Steele County received $715,000. But that money won’t cover anywhere near what local business say they need to get back on their feet.
On Tuesday, Steele County Administrator Scott Golberg announced the county received 165 applications seeking a total of $5.3 million.
“I’m not surprised by the amount of applications we received, but I think the total grant request amount was a bit more surprising,” Golberg said. “We really expanded the scope of our eligibility criteria and kept it somewhat open because we wanted to utilize all our funds. So we accomplished our mission that we won’t be sending any money back to the state.”
Golberg said the amount requested is a direct reflection on how deeply the business community in Steele County has been impacted by the pandemic. While bars and restaurants certainly felt the brunt of the executive orders and restrictions, Golberg said there is an alarming number of businesses that have been indirectly impacted to an extreme extent, too.
“If you look at the lodging industry, they were never shut down by an executive order, but the stay-at-home order that limited travel on top of public health restrictions definitely impacted them significantly,” Golberg said.
The grant program was left open to most all businesses and organizations in the county, so long as they could prove they had revenue loss as a direct impact from the pandemic and accompanying executive orders. Golberg said this allowed for nonprofits to also be eligible as well as businesses that may have previously received funding from the state or federal government.
With an imposed deadline of March 15 to distribute the funds, the county has a tall order to fill in sifting through the 165 applications and determining where the funds will be allocated. Golberg said the county currently has a consultant “categorizing” the different applications before a committee meets next week to start weeding through them. The names of the businesses and organizations will be eliminated from the review process to ensure a fair process, said Golberg.
“Everything is still pretty wide open and up to interpretation,” Golberg said. “We have to try to take the amount of funds we have and make them as impactful as possible, especially to those who are really in need so we can help keep them going. The reality of it is it’s going to be impossible to give grants to everyone, but we haven’t made any final decision on that yet. Regardless, it is going to be difficult because of the high demand.”
Golberg said he’s optimistic that the high number of requests coming from the county will help highlight the need for future economic relief packages from the state and federal governments as society continues to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to be transparent so we can have people understand what the need is and that it’s out there,” Golberg said.
The county anticipates awarding the grants as early as March 8.