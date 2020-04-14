As the weather gets warmer and we start spending more time outdoors, we often think about spring cleaning and ways to clean up the clutter that accumulated in, and around, our homes over the past year.
You might not realize it, but the storm drain on your street drains directly into the nearest river, lake, or stream. City wastewater from your sink or toilet gets cleaned up at the Owatonna Water Treatment Plant before being released into the Straight River. But stormwater that flows down the storm drains goes straight to the Straight River. This means that anything we leave on sidewalks or streets, like litter, excess fertilizers, and oil leaks can wash right into the Straight River.
Luckily, there are some simple things you can do to keep our stormwater, and our rivers and lakes, clean.
Outdoor cleaning: If you plan to clean your grill, windows, patio or driveway, please be mindful of what you’re sending out into the street, since stormwater on the street drains right to our streams. Whenever possible, wash windows or cars so the soap and “gunk” drains to the lawn, not the sidewalk, driveway, road and river. If you need to wash your car, and you can’t park it on the lawn, consider taking it to a car wash or washing it with just plain water. That way you’ll keep soap out of our rivers and lakes. Also, when you’re on your neighborhood walk, take a moment to clean litter and leaves out of neighborhood storm drains.
Home office: If you have electronic waste (computers, printers, TVs, even keyboards) Steele County’s Solid Waste Facility will accept these items for a small fee (between free and $15 each). Some electronics stores, like Best Buy will also recycle your household electronic waste for free. Visit www.bestbuy.com for locations. Why does this matter? It is illegal to put “e-waste” into the regular garbage. This is because electronic devices, especially those with rechargeable batteries contain chemicals and heavy metals that can leach out and pollute our air and water.
Old appliances and tires: Got an old fridge or air conditioner lying around? You can take items like refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and tires directly to the Steele County Solid Waste Facility. See the Steele County website to find a list of acceptable items with pricing (usually $5-$15) as well as haulers in our area. We find a lot of tires in county rivers and lakes, so please dispose of them properly. Most tire stores also recycle old tires, for a fee. Abandoned tires can cause waste problems, they can also act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Garage/Basement: Time to clean out your garage or basement? Cans of paint, gasoline or varnish; CFL lightbulbs; batteries; cleaners, and more can also be brought to the Steele County Solid Waste Facility as Household Hazardous Waste and recycled there to prevent groundwater and soil contamination of the Cannon River Watershed.
Since city and county waste sites may have changed their hours and policies to comply with Minnesota Covid-19 guidelines, you will want to visit the Steele County Environmental Services website for more information:
https://www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/community_services/environmental_services/
We can all do our part to clean up our homes and our rivers and lakes this Spring!
