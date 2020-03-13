BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Following its acquisition of a successful Oregon-based heavy-duty truck manufacturing company, Minimizer is adding to its senior team by hiring a new chief financial officer. T
he Blooming Prairie-based company, which is in the process of relocating to Owatonna, announced on Tuesday that Minnesota native Tony Henningson will be joining its executive team.
“Tony brings nearly 30 years of finance and management experience and will play a crucial role in facilitating and implementing our growth strategy,” said Christopher “CT” Thorpe, the president and CEO of Minimizer.
Previously, Henningson served as vice president of finance for KTM North America in Murrieta, California. He has also held leadership roles at Pillsbury, Polaris, Genmar, and PBH Marine Group.
“This is an amazing opportunity with an exceptionally strong manufacturing company possessing industry-leading products and a solid growth strategy,” Henningson said. “I couldn’t be more pleased about joining the Minimizer team.”
Henningson added that he believes his experience, capabilities, and aspirations are what qualify him to provide the financial leadership required as Minimizer enters its next phase following the purchase of Premier Manufacturing and through the transition of relocating to Owatonna’s industrial park. He also stated that the acquisition of Minimizer by Capital Partners in 2018 led him to pursuing the CFO position.
“I’m impressed by the Minimizer team and strategic alignment displayed throughout the organization, from Capital Partners to individual employees,” Henningson said. “Employees are passionate about the products and proud to be a part of this amazing company.”
“They are genuinely willing, able, and excited to contribute to Minimizer’s future success,” he continued. “I absolutely share this excitement.”
The announcement comes as the third big piece of news from the truck fender and heavy-duty trucking parts manufacturer in the recent seven months. In August, Minimizer announced that they will be relocating to Owatonna to enhance the company's long-term growth plan, which includes officially closing the doors to their facilities in Blooming Prairie, where the company was founded more than 30 years ago. In January, Minimizer acquired Premier Manufacturing, that latter of which will continue to operate in their current home of Tualatin, Oregon, about 20 miles outside of Portland.
Minimizer currently employs 83 people with a total payroll of approximately $4 million per year.