Initial floor plans and a few detailed renderings of the new Owatonna High School were presented at Monday night’s School Board work session, with two overarching themes: visible learning and flexible spaces.
Consultants from Wold Architects and Engineers shared the drawings with School Board members following months of meeting with a 26-person facility planning team made up of educators, students and community members as well as additional athletics and performing arts focus groups. A $104 million building bond referendum for the new facility was approved by voters last fall.
The focal point of the three-story design is a commons area directly inside of the main entrance. There will also be a secondary activities entrance on the east side of the building, opening onto two adjacent gymnasiums and the auditorium. This wing will likely be able to be separated from the rest of the building by a set of secure doors.
The commons space is intended to double as a cafeteria and stretches the height of the entire building and has an open atrium that looks a number of classrooms and Student Services.
“When you’re in that space, you’re really going to feel like you see a ton of what’s going on in the school and the activity that’s going on in the classrooms,” said Paul Aplikowski, a partner at Wold, during the meeting.
Architect Sal Bagley added that, at this stage, the planning team has put everything into place in terms of overall layout and relationships. Now, Wold is halfway through a series of meetings with specific user groups, focused on the smaller details unique to each subject area. Bob Olson, facilities director for the district, added that there are also user groups made up of businesses who have donated materials or helped purchase specific things for the new facility. Discussions with those stakeholders will center on how the materials are being used.
At the moment, Olson added that a classroom may still change position and details like where doors are placed and which way they open are still being worked out. However, he said the overall shell of the building and the basic floor plan of where things are in relation to each other should stay pretty much the same.
“Once you start getting the designs to where we’re at right now, it’s hard to make a ton of changes because the engineering process has to start coming in,” he added. “Still, we have to be crystal clear that these plans are a rough draft and they can change by the hour. Every room may not be exactly where we say it is right now.”
At the work session, the floor plan and renderings were only matters of discussion for the board. No formal action will be required until later this fall, when Superintendent Jeff Elstad said finalized plans and an environmental assessment worksheet will be up for board approval.
Currently, plans are to put the project out to bid this winter.
Inspired by the city
In addition to feedback and work with the community group, Aplikowksi added that Wold used certain elements of the city for inspiration in different areas of the building. In one slide shared with the board Monday night, he presented a map of Owatonna divided into different districts, each meant to help inspire one of the areas in the building.
Downtown and the river influenced the commons, which will reach the height of the building and serve as a central gathering space, complete with a wide “learning steps” staircase meant to double as an informal lecture area.
Residential neighborhoods helped inspire the classroom areas. Dubbed “learning communities” in the new design, these take up all three stories on the western edge of the building, grouped by subject area. For each concentration, there are typically a few different classrooms with varying degrees of openness — including the ability to open onto each other or onto a common space.
On all three floors, they are also grouped in an almost identical floor plan, which Aplikowski said is meant to replicate a cul-de-sac, classrooms surrounding a C-shaped hallway that hugs the western edge of the commons.
Still working on site
At the meeting, Bagley added that the design of the building precedes the design of the site, which is currently in a more preliminary stage. Still, Wold was able to provide an initial layout for how the entire 88-acre campus might look. The building itself and two parking lots are envisioned at the far north end, with athletic facilities adjacent and practice fields filling much of the southern and eastern part of the property.
“We really have to help sight the building on the site before any grading can be done, and we also have to wait for reports on wetland delineations and soil bearings,” she added.
Another step in the planning process will be the annexation of the majority of the site from the county into the city of Owatonna.
“The only part of that land that is part of the city is the homestead where the current landowner lives. The old farmhouse is part of the county,” said Olson.
Increased
community use
After the presentation by Wold, school board members responded positively and commented on the number of elevators and the availability of spaces to the community. Board member Nikki Gieseke asked if the two planned elevators would be sufficient to serve students. Currently, there is one planned to go in the heart of the learning communities wing, and another in the center that can serve classrooms, as well as the second level of the auditorium and an elevated walking track — slated to circle around the two planned, adjacent gymnasiums.
“The elevators will service all floors simultaneously, a student won’t have to transition from one elevator to another to access different parts of the building — that’s an increased feature for this high school,” Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath said at the meeting.
Board member Lori Weisenburger favored the new walking track and similar spaces which may be available for community use. Of the ability to get more members of the public in the building, Elstad said it’s definitely one of the benefits of the design, but there will need to be more discussion on the best way to do so while keeping students safe.
“We can’t allow them to have full access to the entire school, but we can ensure that we have a nice combination,” said Olson, adding that there are certain doorways that can be shut to cordon off different parts of the facility. “When we went to Stillwater High School, the public could come in and use the walking track until 7:30 a.m., and then they could come back in after 4 p.m.”
As Wold continues to work with user groups and hammer out the details, Elstad said he also wanted to thank the staff, students and community members who worked to get the design to its current stage.
“The planning group is really a group of over 100 people that represents some of our internal stakeholders and our community in every one of the groups that’s doing the planning,” he added. “They’ve put in a lot of time and energy to go from a blank slate to what we believe will be a fantastic opportunity for our students.”