A man from Columbia Heights, Minnesota, is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman in her Owatonna home.
Altaaf Joshua Persaud, 23, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to a residence on North Cedar Avenue for a report of a physical domestic. The caller reportedly said a man had assaulted her and she was unsure of where he currently was. Because they were not aware of the location of the suspect, and because of firearms allegedly being located in the home, police asked the victim to meet them outside.
The victim reportedly had blood on her left hand and under her nails, had scratches on the backside of her left arm and her shirt was ripped. The victim said Persaud allegedly began “beating” her while she was talking to him and laying on the bed, then grabbed her neck and choked her. She reportedly told police Persaud grabbed her and threw her on the ground between the bed and the wall. According to court documents, the victim said Persaud has assaulted her in the past, but she never reported it. The victim reportedly bit Persaud during the assault, and said everything “went black.”
Court records show the victim’s children were home during the incident.
Based on the statement and injuries officers observed, Persaud was arrested for domestic assault, according to court documents.
Persaud’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 16.