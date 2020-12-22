A fake pine tree covered in student-made ornaments sits in Jen Bellefeuille's backyard. A blue jay swoops into the green branches and picks at one of the ornaments on the newly established "Distance Learning Orches-Tree."
Following the announcement that all Owatonna students would be switching to the distance learning model, Bellefeuille, an orchestra teacher at Owatonna Middle School and Lincoln Elementary, decided to bring her ensemble together once more.
With a desire to create a simple, fun and creative project for her students, Bellefeuille reached out to her students to see if they would be interested in making their own ornament to be placed among their classmates' ornaments on the tree. The students loved the idea and many eagerly pledged to participate.
“The ornaments are a symbol of unity and a way for us to all be together even though we can't physically be together at this time,” Bellefeuille wrote in a message to the People’s Press.
Soon students began dropping off completed ornaments at Bellefeuille's house. Then one recent weekend she hosted a kickoff event, which she livestreamed via Google Meet so her students could tune in from a distance and see all of the decorations being put on the tree. With each ornament she explained who made it and showed off each creation to the camera before finding the perfect spot on the tree.
Over 60 students in grades four through seven made an ornament for the tree. Nine-year-old Ben Bellefeuille made a cardboard violin ornament, despite playing the cello for the last several months.
“There’s a bunch of ornaments and like 3,000 birds,” Ben excitedly said, adding that many of the ornaments have seeds that draw in hungry birds from the neighborhood.
He said it didn’t take long before the finches and blue jays to find the tree and started to munch. A newly installed bird camera allows students to watch the tree visitors from home.
Ali Zago is also among the many students who created their own ornament.
“I kind of recycled this plastic ball that I found, and there was chocolate in it, so I cut a hole in it and I grabbed some string and made a loop to hang it on the tree and painted it different colors,” the 10-year-old said about her decoration.
While participating in the project was not mandatory, many students joined for fun and to build a bond from a distance.
“I decided to do it because I enjoy creating things of my own and I thought maybe it would be fun to do since my teacher was making a livestream about it,” Ali said. “I watched that and I got to see everybody else's ornaments and it kind of felt like since they had put their creativity into it, it felt like they were kind of with me.”
Ali said she saw a few birds including a “cool” blue jay visit the tree while she was watching the livestream.
Bellefeuille said she hopes the tree brings some light into the lives of the community and to her students. She said the purpose of the project isn’t to celebrate the holidays, but rather to celebrate the unity of her students and their ability to come together to complete the tree.
“I just think during this time of distance learning, and not really being able to be together and there's so much stress and negativity with some of this, and the teaching is just so difficult. But I was just saying this to my husband 20 minutes ago, this has really been a bright spot and I think the kids are just as excited as I am,” Bellefeuille said.