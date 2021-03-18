An Owatonna man who turned himself in to police following a Monday shooting outside a small Minneapolis mall has been charged with murder, according to court documents.
Mubarak Osman Musse, 27, was formally charged Wednesday in Hennepin County court with second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. The charge stems from a shooting that took place Monday outside the Village Market building in Minneapolis that left one person dead.
The name of the victim has not yet been released to the public.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting outside the shopping mall at 3:17 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male lying on the ground unresponsive with a total of 15 9mm discharged cartridge casings near him. Emergency medical personnel determined the victim was deceased.
In surveillance footage obtained by officers from both inside and outside the building, the victim is scene arguing with the suspect – later identified as Musse – inside the building. Musse can be seen leaving the mall and then coming back inside where he appears to speak to the victim. The men are then shown going outside where a brief physical fight occurs before Musse produces a handgun and shoots the victim several times. Musse continues to shoot the victim while the victim is on the ground and as Musse is walking away, according to the report. At one point, the video shows Musse stopping, walking back to the victim and firing again.
At approximately 4:56 p.m., Musse contacted police and indicated he was involved in the showing and wanted to turn himself in. Musse told police he was in a vehicle and had the gun used in the shooting with him. Officers located Musse, placed him under arrest without incident and located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle’s glove compartment.
According to court documents, Musse told officers in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with the victim while waiting in line at a tea vendor inside the mall. Musse admitted during the interview that he shot the victim and identified himself in a still photograph of the shooter taken from surveillance footage of the incident. Musse told officers the handgun recovered from the vehicles he was found in was the gun he used to shoot the victim.
Musse is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail and bail without conditions has been set to $1 million. His initial court appearance took place Thursday afternoon and his next appearance has not been scheduled at this time.