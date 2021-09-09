Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have picked Winona Sen. Jeremy Miller to lead their caucus.
The 34-member caucus and two affiliated independents selected Miller as their leader Wednesday night. It’s an initial step toward officially naming him majority leader, which will require a formal resolution when the Senate meets in session again.
Despite early rumors — before Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, stepped down — that Faribault’s John Jasinski might be named the next majority leader, Jasinski said there has been a plan in motion for “a long time” to put Miller in that top seat.
“This was always the plan from the beginning,” said Jasinski, who is the current assistant Senate majority leader. “Jeremy and I had been working together to prepare for his nomination, and I wanted to be the one to personally nominate him, but so did Sen. [David] Senjem.”
Jasinski said that, because the Rochester senator has seniority, he yielded to let Senjem make the official nomination. Nevertheless, it all played out how Jasinski was hoping it would.
“Jeremy has 11 years of experience in the Senate, and I only have five, with an upcoming election where we want to keep the majority; we want to be able to use his expertise,” said Jasinski, reiterating that the rumors of him being named the next majority leader were just that — rumors. “I am going to be a heavy team player with Jeremy and am not disappointed at all; I will be playing a crucial role in the upcoming session.”
According to Jasinski, he plans on working closely with Miller to ensure the dispersing of federal dollars for frontline hero pay will be an immediate priority. He also said they will work closely together, as they move into the bonding year during the 2022 session.
Miller said he and other republicans have a similar vision.
“We just want to get good things done for the people of the state of Minnesota,” Miller said. “I feel like I’m well positioned to work within our caucus as well as with members across the aisle to get that done, including the governor.”
Miller said he would work across the aisle to get things done and that he has a good relationship with DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park.
First elected in 2010, Miller, 38, has been Senate president since 2019, at the time the youngest senator in state history to hold that position. A husband and father of three, he works for his family’s metal recycling business based in Winona.
Miller succeeds Gazelka, who stepped down last week and announced a run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination on Wednesday.
The Senate DFL caucus is also planning a leadership election after Minority Leader Susan Kent, of Woodbury, stepped down last week.