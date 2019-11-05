OWATONNA — Piggybacking off the recent bonding tour for the Minnesota State House Capital Investment Committee in October, the sister committee in the State Senate made a special visit to the Steele County Fairgrounds on Tuesday to talk project dollars and public safety.
Recently, the Steele County Free Fair applied for a matching grant of $750,000 that would help the fair successfully move its power lines underground to meet with safety standards laid out in Minnesota statute 326B.35. After Scott Higgins, a Minnesota Electrical Inspector, conducted the annual inspection of the fairgrounds prior to the 2019 fair, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said that they are working in close collaboration with the state, the county, and local resources to make the project a reality within the next five years.
The Minnesota State Senate Capital Investment Committee spent Tuesday touring various areas that put in requests for funding that would support improvements to infrastructure, much like the project needed on the fairgrounds. Sen. Dave Senjem (R-Rochester) stated that $5.3 billion in projects have been requested to be included in the upcoming bonding bill.
“If your project gets looked at, then you’re kind of lucky,” Senjem said during the stop in Steele County. “But all of these improvements are important because infrastructure is important. Politically I don’t think we can go wrong by investing in infrastructure.”
Kozelka explained to the senators that the current state statutes would require a 15-foot radius around any electrical lines and boxes, which would make it nearly impossible for the fair to continue on as is considering the high number of vendors and shows that come out each year. Kozelka also noted that this impacts not just the fair, but the many events that happen on the grounds throughout the year including the Farm and Power Show and the almost weekly tradeshows that begin in the spring.
Local representatives also made an appearance at the fairgrounds that day to express the importance of moving this project forward. Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meyer stated that the fairgrounds bring a roughly $10-million economic impact to Owatonna and that one-third of the visitors to the Steele County Free Fair come from outside the immediate area.
“I really just want to add on the growing of the economic impact,” said Karen Pehrson, the director of conventions and tourism for the chamber. “With Highway 14 coming through we are hoping to grow all these events in this area. There are a lot of opportunities and we see that happening more with the highway coming through and we’re excited for southern Minnesota.”
Owatonna Fire Chief and Steele County Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson emphasized to the committee about the importance of this project in terms of public safety. During fair week alone, more than 300,000 people visit the fairgrounds and are exposed to the overhead power lines. Johnson said that as a public assembly area and the special precautions that are taken to protect the public, moving the lines underground make the most sense.
“When we get high winds coming in through here that creates an additional safety hazard,” Johnson said, noting that there have been severe weather emergencies during fair week for the last two years. “We’re landlocked here, so we can’t just move the people away from the hazard. Moving the lines underground will allow us to use all the footage of the grounds and avoid those hazards.”
“The simple solution is to move the lines underground in order to keep people safe,” he added.
The first estimate that the fairgrounds received to move all the power lines underground totaled roughly $1.5 million. Being a free, non-profit fair, Kozelka stated that all the money they receive each year goes back into the fair, leaving little wiggle room to take on such a large project.
Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) also spoke during the presentation to the senate committee in support of the fairgrounds project. He stated that the state needs to be involved in the project to show support for its communities.
“They’re not asking for the entire amount. They have their own stake in this community,” Petersburg said of the fairgrounds. “We just need a little help getting over the hurdle, and the safety of the people is the responsibility of the state Legislature. That is where our priorities are.”
Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) was also on the tour and stated that he feels positive about the Steele County Fairgrounds project being included in the upcoming bonding bill.