Many school districts throughout the country are seeing an influx of data requests, and Owatonna is among them.
A local group named United Patriots for Accountability (UPA) recently made the largest data request that Owatonna Public Schools Director of Human Resources Chris Picha has ever seen.
According to the request, which was made through Attorney James Dickey with Upper Midwest Law Center in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and cited the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the group sought to access 33 different articles of data, including several keywords in various district correspondences. The initial request indicated that they would like to receive the results in 35 days or less.
Picha responded to the request that the initial search would equate to over 900,000 documents and more than 2 million pages. She also indicated that 35 days was not an adequate time frame to complete the request.
The UPA elected to eliminate seven of the 26 keywords or phrases they initially requested. Even with the reduction of these words in the search, Picha said there are still tens of thousands of pages and documents to compile and make necessary redactions.
Based on the request itself, originally sent on Aug. 2, the focus of all the data UPA is seeking revolves around equity. Over the past several months, members of UPA have been attending board meetings to speak during the public comment period, strongly advocating against the teaching of critical race theory, which was offered last year as an elective for upperclassmen through the Minnesota State University, Mankato. The group has also asserted the school district has not been transparent, stating the emphasis on equity is "indoctrinating" the students.
Details of the request
The request includes any data involving written contracts with an outside entity that carries out equity assessments that have been contracted by the district, including the agreement itself. If an equity assessment has been conducted, the group requests results, feedback, policies, or plans that have been created as a result of the assessment. The request asks for access to data for each category, whether or not there is no responsive data.
Also requested is data related to the district’s adoption and application of an equity plan, including materials related to the curriculum and whether or not they are currently being used or under consideration.
Materials provided to teachers within the district as an element of teacher equity training were also requested, along with any and all data involving any complaints or comments made by teachers, students, families, or any other community member to the district involving an equity assessment, plan, or teacher training.
The following keywords or phrases were also requested: white fragility, 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter, climate survey, mini-race riot, A People’s History of the United States, Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DiAngelo, critical race theory, antiracism, white supremacy, whiteness, white privilege, ethic studies, systemic racism, institutional racism, Network Improvement Comm. Inc., and courageous conversations.
The eliminated phrases were culturally responsive, cultural competency, social emotional learning, CLEAR, REACH, Vision 2020, equity, injustice and inclusion.
When asked what prompted the UPA to make such a large request, they responded with the following statement:
"We made our request to discover what is being taught to kids in our district about race in America, its history and the current state of our nation. We were and are concerned that the district has not been transparent about what it is teaching students with our tax dollars. We hope that the information gathered from our request will help inform residents and taxpayers about these matters.”
Accompanying costs
Because this is such a large data request, Picha consulted with Jennifer Earley, the attorney the school district usually partners with, on how to move forward while meeting all requirements of the law. At the time, Picha said they didn't have the software available to redact using in-house technology. The estimate Earley gave the district for their services, however, wasn't doable.
"The expenses to outsource the search and redaction of such of high volume of documents would require us to add a very large expense to our already tight budget," Picha said. "Therefore, we decided to try to do as much as we can ourselves on this project."
Picha said that in the six weeks it took to compile and make necessary redactions to the documents of only the first four keywords, accumulated costs are around $14,000 in labor alone. This would mean the total cost of just the keyword searches could amount to nearly $100,000. Picha said it is unknown how much the remaining portions of the request will cost.
When asked if the group was aware of the accompanying costs the data request had, UPA said in a written statement the claim is false.
"If the district claims a high cost related to [the request], it cause of that cost is almost certainly poor data processing practices within the district," the statement reads. "We now plan to seek additional data from the district related to the estimated cost of fulfilling our request. We feel obligated to determine whether the district is in compliance with state law governing how these requests are processed."
Redacted material
Items that must be redacted include any information that is protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), anything that applies to attorney/client privilege, and information protected under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA). Because of her background and professional experience in human resources, Picha is exceedingly knowledgeable with the type of confidential information that is included under both of these acts, which is why she is now doing the searching and redacting for this request on her own.
Along with her regular duties as the director of HR and student affairs, Picha has been dedicating much of her spare time and weekends to continuing to search and redact documents per the request. She estimates the process for the next three keywords will take about six weeks to complete as well.
“Sometimes I can redact 100 documents in an hour and sometimes only 45,” Picha said. “I’m trying to complete this request as quickly as I can while still maintaining my other duties at the school.”
Total costs and a completion date for this process are still unknown. Picha stated that it could take her until the end of the school year to fully compile all requested information. She said that as she gets further into the project, she will be able to better estimate time and costs.
“Some of these keywords will produce thousands of documents, others will come up with a few,” Picha said. “I estimate in total that I will search through and redact at least one million pages.”
Generally, if a data request is made, and whoever makes the request would like a copy, whether physical or electronic, that party would be responsible for costs associated with time, printing and so forth. The UPA asked in the data request if the district would be willing to provide electronic copies to the group at no charge. If not, they would utilize their right to inspect the documents.
According to Minnesota Statutes, the UPA may inspect all of the data requested at no charge.
Picha said that after the group is able to inspect the documents, they can make specific requests for copies of documents. It is unknown as of now if the UPA will be requesting any copies.