After months of discussion with two major local businesses, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity was able to make dreams of stability and prosperity become a reality for a second family come 2021.
Thanks to a land donation by Matt Kottke of Owatonna and two large sponsorships from Daikin Applied and Climate by Design International (CDI), the nonprofit that serves five area counties will be building not one but two homes in Owatonna come spring.
“You don’t have to spend much time in Owatonna before you realize that this is a very special community where people truly care for one another,” said Kevin Worden, president of Two Rivers. “Because of this, we’re thrilled to share that two families will have an affordable, safe and healthy place to live through the construction of two new homes in 2021.”
The two homes will be made possible after a donation of property on the corner of Linn and Mosher avenues from Kottke’s family. Ken Quattrin, the marketing and communications personnel for Two Rivers, said the property was unique in size as it was long and narrow, allowing the nonprofit the opportunity to work with the city of Owatonna to divide the lots.
“Since it’s such a long, stretched-out property, we are asking the city to cut that lot in half so we can build another home – one on the Linn side and one on the Mosher side,” Quattrin said, adding that the replotting has not been formalized yet, but he has a good-faith understanding that it’ll happen following a formal presentation next week. “The family on the Linn side is a single father of three from Owatonna, and his home will be sponsored by Daikin and [CDI].”
Daikin, a heating and cooling equipment manufacturer that employs more than 1,200 people in their Owatonna and Faribault facilities, has made a $75,000 donation toward the Linn Avenue home. CDI, a dehumidification and air-handling technology manufacturer based in Owatonna, donated an additional $25,000 for the same home.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Daikin Applied and CDI to empower a family in Owatonna to have an affordable, safe and healthy home by the end of 2021,” Worden said. “Strong corporate citizens coming together with dedicated residents who care about their community can accomplish amazing things, and we’re excited that we are all coming together to partner with a hardworking future Habitat homebuyer.”
Because of the $100,000 sponsorship between the two businesses, the land donation and the partnership with the city, Quattrin said Two Rivers was able to inform a second family from Oronoco that they will be relocated to Owatonna and moving in to the Mosher Avenue home.
“The last time we built a home in Owatonna was in 2017, so for us to build two homes simultaneously side by side, it’s so exciting,” Quattrin said. “There’s nothing really else that tops that. It shows our commitment to the community and our commitment to what we stand for, and we just want people to know that after the dedication this month and come April we will be full steam ahead.”
“Habitat for Humanity has a long and proud history of building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter for Owatonna families,” Worden said. “We are honored to be able to build on that history next year … it’s time to get building.”