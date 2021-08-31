During the Owatonna School Board meeting on Monday, two donations were dedicated to the Husky Angel Fund. The amount of $20 was donated by Judy Srsen in memory of late Owatonna city council member Jeff Okerberg. The second was an anonymous donation of $250.
This fund, maintained by the school district’s nutrition services department, has been in the schools formally as the “Husky Angel Fund” for at least five years, yet it has been helping families in the district for much longer. It was established to support the many families who had fallen on hard times and could not keep funds in the student’s meal account, according to the district.
Only two years ago in 2019, there was more than $12,000 in student debt across the district.
The fund is almost entirely supported through donations from the public. It is also funded through the departure of students from the district – whether by relocation or graduation – and have less than $5 remaining in their meal accounts. According to Owatonna School District policy, that money is transferred to the fund unless otherwise directed by the student’s family.
Private donations have also been accepted and the donors are recognized by the School Board. Like one of the donations accepted this week, donors can also choose to remain anonymous.
Sarah Brooks, the director of nutrition services at the Owatonna School District, is happy to report that due to the generous donations from the community, all students across the district are in positive standing and there is no money owed to the schools. Because of this, the district is now able to hold all leftover and future funds indefinitely.
The even balance is in part thanks to the schools offering free breakfast and lunch again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brooks.
“Currently, we are not actively seeking donations to the Angel Fund as there is no need,” Brooks said. “This does, however, give us the chance to advocate for universally free meals across not only our school district, but the nation as well.”
Brooks hopes the offering of free meals will continue so that the remaining funds that are being held can be allocated elsewhere to in-need students. This will, of course, come at the behest of the donors who have sent funds specifically to help those with negative meal accounts. She hopes that universally free meals will continue because too many families experience the added burden of paying for school breakfast and lunch. Being able to alleviate this stress from families would be welcome by many in the community.
“It’s great to see how the Owatonna community supports the students and schools,” Brooks said. “We appreciate our donors so much because their funds truly benefit so many families.”
In the meantime, the destination for the existing funds is unknown, though Brooks said it could open the possibility for serving students in other ways. At this time there as been no formal discussion.