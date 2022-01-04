There are many traits of a good leader — patience, self-awareness, ethical, civic-minded, strategic. But perhaps one of the most important is the confidence in those around him to take the lead themselves.
That is Medford’s mayor, Danny Thomas.
Though Thomas was only sworn in as the mayor in January, he is not new to the role. He was elected to the same seat in 2008 and served one term, taking a break from the city government until 2020 when he ran for the top seat in City Hall again and won with 74% of the votes.
Shortly after being sworn in last year, however, Thomas was hit with a slew of health issues, eventually undergoing a double lung transplant, which almost took him completely out of commission. Luckily for him, during the nine months he was largely unable to attend council meetings in person, he had the support of the City Council to keep the small town moving forward.
“I felt good about what the council was doing because I felt really good about the council that we have today,” Thomas said. “They kept pushing, we kept communicating, and they felt very comfortable doing the job — which they did.”
“Danny Thomas didn’t do nothing,” he continued. “I may have given them advice on things here or there, given them some insight, but between them and the city staff they did it all, without me.”
In the beginning
Thomas exploded into City Hall after the 2020 election, before he was even officially in the mayoral seat. At that point, he had been vocal for more than a year about his disappointment in the direction of major infrastructure projects, including the Main Street reconstruction project and the state of the wastewater treatment plant. Once he was officially in the leadership role, he made a to-do list and continued to check things off one by one. This included reshaping the role of the city administrator and filling the position, solidifying a Main Street project, tackling the wastewater treatment plant and securing a new firm to serve as the city engineer.
In April, however, Thomas’ momentum came to a screeching halt as the first of his health nightmares began. Following his first COVID-19 vaccination, Thomas said the doctors discovered blood clots in his leg. Shortly after that, the mayor came down with COVID-19, the source of his exposure still unknown. After an infusion and his second dose of the vaccine, Thomas said he just couldn’t get his oxygen levels under control.
“It got so bad that they sent me to [St. Mary’s Hospital] Rochester. My doctor Stephanie Arendt at the Faribault hospital referred me … she saved my life,” Thomas said. “While I was at Rochester, sometime in the middle of summer, I met with a doctor who said we need to look at transplants, that there was no other way.”
In the beginning of August, Thomas found out he was eligible for a transplant and was promptly added to the list, though he said the list is simply another waiting game.
“You know how that list ends up? You are one in a few that might actually get what you need,” Thomas said. “But we kept working while we waited, working on getting me strong.”
Shortly after his placement on the list, however, Thomas ended up in the ICU. He said his oxygen levels were out of control, and that at one point the doctors told him they weren’t certain how much longer he had left to live.
“I swear it was only two days after that, a woman came in an said it was time to prepare me for the transplant,” Thomas said. “The next morning I woke up … They kept telling me the lungs were good.”
A fighter’s spirit
For those who know Thomas on a personal level, him pulling through a harrowing health event is far from surprising. In his own words, the man is relentless.
“I just don’t give up,” Thomas laughed. “The whole time I was telling the doctors, just get me through this. I’ll give you all I’ve got and I’ll fight like hell.”
Though Thomas admits he is never one to back down from an obstacle in life, he cannot help but sing the praises of his wife, Linda, and their two children. Without them, he said, he would have never made it.
“If I didn’t have that strong team by my side, it would have been different,” Thomas said. “This was a whole year of [Linda’s] life that she had to live different because of me. Many days she was the one pushing me down the halls of that hospital. It’s a very special gift she gave me, but she made it clear she wanted me to keep fighting, too.”
Doubling down on the external motivation to get better was the support of the Medford community. According to Thomas, his family continually got calls from the residents stating they wanted to see him pull through this and did not want him to resign from his position as mayor. Councilor Chad Langeslag, who had to fill in as mayor when Thomas wasn’t available, confirmed these sentiments.
“Medford is a pretty tight-knit community where everybody knows everybody,” Langeslag said. “Danny has always done a good job at anything he does here, and the whole community is really proud of him. It is really amazing when you think of all he is been through and now he is back.”
Back in City Hall
Thomas became a regular back at the City Council table in November, though there are still a lot of precautions in place. He has to remain six-feet from everyone, and he has requested those sitting at the table wear a mask.
“I am more than happy to do whatever he needs to give him his spot back,” Langeslag said. “At one point he had asked in a sort of roundabout way that if he was unable to do is job he would step down if we wanted him to, but none of us wanted him to.”
Despite his absence in person, Thomas remained active in the city decision making the best he could. He continued to communicate with city staff, the community and the councilors on an almost daily basis. Since April, he has only missed a total of three city council meetings.
“I took that money that I made for those meetings and gave them back to the community,” Thomas said, stating he donated $450 a piece to the Main Street Holiday Lights fund and to the Medford Fire Department. “They all said I didn’t have to, but I didn’t earn that money, I wasn’t there. But these are areas that I believe in, so they get it.”
Looking forward into 2022, Thomas said he is excited to be back, but that he also doesn’t plan on changing much with how the city has been running over the last year.
“This is what it looks like to be a part of the council in any town,” he said. “You communicate and you work toward a goal together, whatever that goal might be.”