Fully electric and hybrid vehicles are increasing in popularity across the world, including Minnesota. Currently, there are more than 20,000 registered electric vehicles in the state, and that number continues to grow annually.
With new technology and new types of vehicles comes the need for increased training on safety and operations, especially when it comes to first responders. A training was held Tuesday night at Steele Waseca Cooperative Electric for first responders on electric vehicle safety.
First responders from several area fire and emergency departments joined to learn about the various types of electric vehicles, how to respond in a crash or fire, shutting down and disabling an electric vehicle, staying safe while on the scene of a crash, as well as confronting some common misconceptions and efficiencies about electric vehicles as a whole.
Jack Volz, safety consultant and president of Safety and Security Consultation Specialists based out of Minnesota Lake, spoke about how a colleague and he got together to talk about doing emergency response training for electric vehicles in 2019, and to their knowledge there was not one already in existence, so they got to work on researching and developing in their own program. The various manufacturers had safety procedures, manuals and literature available for use, however there wasn’t any type of course for Volz and his colleague to participate in to get certified to teach electric vehicle safety.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the world more or less shut down, they were forced to shelf the training program until things calmed down. Now, for the last several months, Volz has been presenting his training program to various areas around the state.
According to Volz, there are currently 48 manufacturers making electric and hybrid vehicles. One common misconception Volz disputed is that all electric vehicles are sedans and don’t have much power behind them.
“There are currently public transportation buses that are fully electric on the road right now,” Volz said. “Fully electric and hybrid vehicles are available in all makes and models, and without looking closely, many of them look exactly like their standard engine counterparts.”
One of the biggest fears among first responders when dealing with electric vehicles is the risk of electrocution. Volz assured the group that being electrocuted by an electric vehicle is very rare, if not impossible.
“The circuits in an electric vehicle don’t use earth ground,” Volz said. “You can’t be electrocuted by touching the vehicle.”
Volz also explained to the various ways of how to initially respond when arriving on the scene of a crash or fire involving an electric vehicle. He said the procedure is very much the same. Potential concerns for electric vehicles specifically are the high voltage electricity, potential for sudden vehicle movement, flammable gasses, fire and reignition.
Volz also showed the group how to identify an electric vehicle and things to look for when arriving on scene. He explained various ways to disable the vehicle, and even spoke about the product being developed in Germany that acts as an emergency plug specifically for electric vehicles.
“The tool tells the car it’s being charged when it's not in a crash situation,” Volz said. “When the vehicle is actually charging, it can’t operate. So when this is plugged in, the battery disconnects and the brakes are locked … The vehicle won't operate and it's safer for us to work the scene.”
Though this product is not readily available on a large scale, Volz said he hopes in the near future this will change and many local emergency response departments will be able to have them on hand.
Volz also educated the group on how much it actually costs to own an electric vehicle. Many believe that they are as expensive as luxury vehicles and sports cars. However, many models are affordable and cost under $50,000 to own.
According to Volz, on average an electric car gets about three miles per kilowatt-hour, which equates to about 100 miles per gallon in a standard gas-powered car. While battery life varies by manufacturer, traditionally an electric car is good for 200,000 to 300,000 miles. He said Tesla is on the path to releasing a vehicle that could last up to one million miles.
Monthly costs in electricity for charging an electric vehicle equate to less than the average cost of gas per month for driving a gas powered vehicle. Volz said that while a traditional vehicle can cost anywhere from $100 to $250 a month in gas, charging an electric vehicle can cost on average $24 to $50.
Following his presentation, attendees were welcomed to take a look at, ask questions, and explore five electric and hybrid vehicles in the warehouse.
“It was a great and interesting presentation,” said Justin Krell of the Blooming Prairie Fire Department, as he joined other members of the department to inspect the plethora of electric vehicles on site.