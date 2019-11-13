STEELE COUNTY — Two public properties have officially been sold after the Steele County commissioners authorized the county administrator to sign the purchase agreements on Tuesday.
The Clinton Falls lot and the Crane Creek School properties were first put up for requests for proposals in June alongside the Hope School property. The empty lot in Clinton Falls was purchased by Dan Niles for $21,000. In his proposal, Niles stated that he plans to use the lot as a future building site.
The Crane Creek School property, which houses a small pavilion just west of Owatonna, was purchased by Dale Bishman for $15,000. Bishman stated that he intends to convert the property to farm land.
The sale of the Hope School property, however, is still pending.
In August, commissioners awarded the proposal for the Hope School property to Victor Mrotz, the proprietor of Hope Creamery, for $17,500. Mrotz stated in his proposal that he intends to subdivide the lot into four parcels for various uses. One of the uses that Mrotz indicated was to use the largest of the three lots for storage of creamery equipment in the form of a warehouse, while Mrotz also indicated that he is hoping to donate the lot with the Hope School back to the Hope community.
“There is a process to get this to the finish line,” explained county administrator Scott Golberg. “Mr. Mrotz’s proposal is contingent on his acquiring some zoning and land-use permits.”
Because of his desire to use part of the land for commercial purposes, Golberg stated that the area would have to be rezoned. Golberg said that Mrotz is also intending to subdivide two small lots on the southwest corner of the property and potentially sell them to the neighboring property owners, which are residential properties.
“Because of what he is proposing, he has to get multiple approvals and variances for platting requirements, subdivision ordinances, and rezoning to change the one parcel to commercial use,” Golberg added. “He came forward with two variance requests to the board of adjustments and they approved his plotting variance, but they denied the subdivision request.”
According to Dale Oolman, the planning and zoning director for Steele County, most areas of the county require a lot to be 2.5 acres in size. Oolman said that the proposal brought forward by Mrotz to the board of adjustments was subdivided into pieces smaller than the standard size, which played into why the request was denied.
“The reasoning was because the proposal included a couple of little outlots and that his plan was to work with neighboring properties to see if they wanted to acquire them,” Oolman said. “The board was concerned that there were no agreements with the property owners already and that if they approved his request and then the outlots don’t transfer that then there would be these two tiny lots on record out there that are separate, landlocked parcels.”
At this time, Mrotz is still considering his options for the property, though neither Oolman nor Golberg were under the impression that he has any interest in backing out of the sale.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Approved a body art establishment license for Irish Eyes Studio, which will be replacing Kat’s Tat’s.
• Approved office space leases for 2020 in the County Administration Center for MnPrairie and MRCI, and a 3% cost of living adjustment for all eligible non-union employees and elected department heads was approved, effected Jan. 1, 2020.
• Authorized county staff and the board chair to execute all documents associated with the sale of Cedarview and Park Place, as well as a call resolution for revenue bonds related to the property, which is scheduled to be completed within the week.