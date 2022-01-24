The Medford Civic Club hosted their inaugural cardboard sled race on Saturday, drawing young, creative families to the local sledding hill. 

Civic Club President Erin Sammon said it was a great first event, with six total racers coming out to Straight River Hill and showing what they — and their sleds — were made of. 

Participants were also able to enter their sled in the contest for Best Design, which was judged by an assembled panel prior to any speed races. Kendra Sammon won first place with her sled, "Purple Thunder."

Sleds had to be made prior to the event and only corrugated cardboard, tape and glue could be used.

All photos are courtesy of the Medford Civic Club.

Recommended for you

Load comments