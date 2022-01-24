...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Medford Civic Club hosted their inaugural cardboard sled race on Saturday, drawing young, creative families to the local sledding hill.
Civic Club President Erin Sammon said it was a great first event, with six total racers coming out to Straight River Hill and showing what they — and their sleds — were made of.
Participants were also able to enter their sled in the contest for Best Design, which was judged by an assembled panel prior to any speed races. Kendra Sammon won first place with her sled, "Purple Thunder."
Sleds had to be made prior to the event and only corrugated cardboard, tape and glue could be used.
All photos are courtesy of the Medford Civic Club.