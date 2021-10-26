An Albert Lea man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly spit at an Owatonna police officer while he was being handcuffed.
Robert Charles Atkinson, 49, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one felony count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer by intentionally throwing or otherwise transfer bodily fluids at or onto a peace officer who was effecting a lawful arrest or executing any other duty imposed by law.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted on Monday of a suspect, identified as Atkinson, with an an active warrant at the Steele County Community Corrections Office. When police arrived and told Atkinson he was under arrest, he allegedly resisted and was uncooperative. Two officers had to escort Atkinson to the ground in order to handcuff him, according to the report.
During the arrest, Atkinson reportedly tried to bite one officer on the arm and spit toward another as he was being searched. Officers placed a spit hood on Atkinson before transporting him to the Steele County Detention Center, according to court documents. During the transport, Atkinson allegedly tried repeatedly to hit his head in the rear of the vehicle.
According to court records, Atkinson was convicted in 2017 of felony DWI in Freeborn County. A warrant had been issued for his arrest for a parole violation.
Atkinson is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.