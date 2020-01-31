OWATONNA — Owatonna Public School Board members received a bit of welcome news at their Monday night meeting, hearing that the estimated interest rate on the high school building bonds has dropped by roughly a percentage point.
Officials approved a resolution for sale of these bonds, which will take place after a bidding process later this month. If lower interest rates hold out for the next few weeks, district households could see a drop of over 12% in their corresponding annual tax contribution.
For a $175,000 home, this would mean a monthly payment of roughly $15 instead of the previously thought $17.60. Prior to the referendum, the district had been using a 4% interest rate estimate. These new numbers were calculated using a current projection of 3.3%, which municipal advisor Jeff Seeley said was conservative given that similar bonds are currently seeing rates of between 2.75% and 2.9%.
Seeley, who works with financial advisory firm Ehlers, was on hand Monday night to present current trends to the board.
“We sold a 20-year bond at about 2.4% last week. This one is a little more backloaded. It’s 25 years so [it would] be somewhere around 2.75 to 2.95%,” he told officials, of the interest rate if they had been selling this week.
Since both potential construction projects were approved by voters, the district will be issuing $112 million in bonds total, $104 million for the new high school and $8 million for renovations to the current facility.
Taking into account both legal and fiscal costs, as well as likely earned interest, Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman estimated that the district would end up having just over $113 million available for the project.
Sales will be awarded at the next regular board meeting, scheduled for later this month.
“On Feb. 24, we’ll take bids in the morning and then we’ll be here that evening and you’ll award the bid to the winning bidder,” Seeley told officials. “The closing date when the funds are actually transferred is March 19.”
Finishing up other renovations
Just prior to Monday night’s board meeting and discussion of the upcoming building bond process, members of the facilities committee met to go over the final projects the district hopes to undertake with remaining 2015 bond money.
Having been used to renovate and expand facilities across the district, the roughly $78 million bond now has $4.9 million left over to complete initial plans and look at options for the leftover balance.
While the district has already made renovations to the Owatonna Education Center, moving the Alternative Learning Center and early childhood program into the facility, it has yet to complete a $2.5 million HVAC, electrical and boiler update.
Working in partnership with Wold Architects and Engineers, as well as Kraus-Anderson Construction, the district anticipates having bid specifications go out the week of Feb. 14 and come back in early March.
At the meeting, Director of Facilities Bob Olson anticipated that work would start on the project as soon as students at the Alternative Learning Center leave for the summer.
“They may do some work in the boiler room once you power the boilers down, which is likely the second week of May,” added Sal Bagley, partner with Wold Architects, at the meeting.
Because of the project, Principal Jim Kiefer said the Alternative Learning Center’s summer school program would be moved to Owatonna High School.
New playground at Wilson
In addition to the education center project, another nearly $1.17 million of the remaining bond money will go as planned toward new rooftop air handlers for Lincoln and Washington elementary schools. According to Heilman, air handler units at McKinley and Wilson were already replaced as part of the recent round of renovations.
Other scheduled updates include a canopy for Lincoln and an outdoor classroom at Owatonna Middle School, leaving just over $1 million for the facilities committee to work with. At their Monday night meeting, the group discussed using this balance for both smart board replacements and a new playground for Wilson — ultimately deciding to move forward with the latter.
According to Principal Melodee Hoffner, Wilson’s playground has been around for roughly 20 years, and the wooden structure has been prone to weather-related wear-and-tear, as well as posing safety risks for students. These include splitting wood, broken structures and weakened items that are often in need of repair from the facilities and maintenance department.
Olson noted at the meeting that the parent-teacher organization has been trying to raise money for a replacement, but so far hasn’t been able to bring in enough funds. According to Hoffner, their efforts typically net $1,000 to $2,000 a year — nowhere near the amount needed for an entirely new playground, which the committee estimated would cost roughly $100,000.
According to Heilman, smart board replacements have been recommended by the administration, but will be decided upon at a later date. A smart board looks similar to a whiteboard, but has a number of interactive features like the ability to synchronize with a computer.
At the meeting, Heilman said Director of Technology and Innovation Mike Halverson has estimated replacing older models would cost around $900,000. She added that this would include new boards throughout elementary classrooms and a number at the middle school.
With planning for the new high school underway, whether or not to include smart boards in the classrooms there will be decided later on in the process, according to Olson.