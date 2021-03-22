An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly fled from two separate law enforcement agencies in Owatonna early Saturday morning.
Jose Eduardo Sosa-Venegas, 21, is being charged with two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle heading eastbound on County Road 2 near 39th Avenue weaving over lane lines and crossing over the fog line. When the trooper ran the license plate, the registered owner – who was not Sosa-Venegas – came back with a suspended license status.
When the trooper initiated a traffic stop with his emergency lights, the vehicle made an evasive, illegal U-turn on 24th Avenue, according to the report. As the vehicle headed into the city, the trooper did not pursue the vehicle and instead notified dispatch of the incident and provided information to the Owatonna Police Department.
Shortly after receiving details of the incident, an Owatonna officer was looking for the vehicle that evaded the trooper on the north side of town near 43rd Street and Runway Road. The officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided driving northbound on Runway Road without its lights on. According to the report, the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to determine whether or not it was the one from the earlier incident. The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle, but the driver did not yield to the lights and remained darked out as it sped away from the officer southbound on Interstate 35.
At one point, the officer determined the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour, according to court documents. Eventually, the officer was able to get close enough to the vehicle to confirm it was the same vehicle that fled the trooper.
A deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was able to deploy a spike strip that effectively hit the suspect vehicle’s tires. The suspect took the 26th Street exit and came to a stop. He identified himself as Sosa-Venegas to officers.
Owatonna officers secured the vehicle and performed an inventory search, according to court records. Uncovered was a large amount of marijuana in a bag on the floor of the backseat and marijuana inside a glass jar in the far rear cup holder of the vehicle. The total weight with packaging was 193.6 grams.
Sosa-Venegas made his first appearance in Steele County court on Monday. No further court appearances have been scheduled at this time.