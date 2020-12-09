An Owatonna man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his partner, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Antwaine Lavale Williams, 46, was charged Wednesday with felony domestic assault and possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited for having been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence. He is also being charged with interrupting or interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call at 11:22 a.m. Friday for a report of a 911 hang-up. When arriving to the residence, officers made contact with Williams who said his partner – the victim – had just left after the two argued about money.
The victim, who met officers at the police station, informed officers William attacked them while they were sitting on the floor of the living room, pinning them down and spitting in their face. According to the report, the victim said Williams chased them around the house while they tried to call 911. Williams then took their phone and reportedly threw it, and when dispatch tried to call back Williams ended the call. The report shows the victim was eventually able to leave the residence.
The victim told officers Williams kept firearms in the house but was unaware of their location. Later that night, the victim advised officers they had located a firearm and ammunition in the home, according to the complaint. Officers recorded a MP .177 caliber pellet gun, a firearm clip, both hollow point and full metal jacket bullets for a .380, and a box of 9mm blank cartridges.
Williams has been previous convicted of felony violating a domestic abuse no contact order in 2014 in Dakota County, and gross misdemeanor domestic assault in 2016 and first-degree controlled substance sale, considered a crime of violence in Minnesota – in 2008, both in Steele County.
Judge Karen Duncan set bail without conditions for Williams at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.
In other reports
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a fugitive from justice on Dec. 3. Johnattan Joel Golderos Lopez, 39, fled the state of Florida on Feb. 24 to escape prosecution of felony burglary of conveyance and grand theft third degree, according to the criminal complaint. On April 30, a felony warrant was issued for Golderos Lopez from Orange County, Florida, for failing to appear in reference to probation violations for aforementioned offenses. Though wanted in Florida, Golderos Lopez is listed with an Owatonna residence.
Carr Brazelton, 36, of Owatonna has been charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Nov. 29 just before 2 a.m. when a driver, later identified as Brazelton, was recording going 14 miles over the speed limit on Bridge Street West. When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated rapidly in what appeared to be an attempt to evade the police. The vehicle was recorded at going in excess of 60 miles per hour going east on Main Street, ran a red light attempted to turn north on Lincoln Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Brazelton then allegedly took off on foot. The K-9 unit was called to the scene and K-9 Officer Vegas tracked the scent to the Pillsbury Campus. According to the report, Brazelton stepped out of a building with his hands up and was taken into custody. Brazelton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.