Contract negotiations between Allina Health and the registered nurses union at District One Hospital in Faribault have stalled over the what the union says is the hospital system's unwillingness to include safety measures into its new agreement, measures it says Allina has at its other facilities.
The two parties have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract after meeting four times to negotiate since November, according to Lynn Auseth, the co-chair of the Minnesota Nurses Association at District One. The last negotiation meeting was Feb. 2 and no further meetings were scheduled as of Friday. District One's registered nurses are planning an informational picket at the hospital on Friday, Feb. 12.
Allina Health said in a statement that is it looking forward to scheduling another bargaining session soon to work toward a mutually agreeable contract.
The nurses' current contract is expired. Their contract is renewed every three years.
Allina Health is "committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract settlement" with the Minnesota Nurses Association employees, which total about 90 at District One.
"Like all healthcare providers, Allina Health has experienced significant financial pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this difficult environment, we proposed a guaranteed wage increase of 5.5% over the first two years of the three-year contract," Allina said in a statement.
MNA's proposal for "significant" wage and bonus pay increases is "simply unrealistic and out of step" with financial sacrifices other Allina employees have been asked to make, according to the statement.
"We greatly value all of our employees, but need to continue to ensure that District One Hospital can be a stable asset for the community moving forward," according to the statement.
The sticking point in the contract negotiations for the nurses isn't the wages. Allina has offered to match District One nurses' wages with the wages of nurses at its Owatonna Hospital. Instead, the issue is the nurse union's request for safety measures in the contract, including adding language that Allina Health has with unions at its other facilities, Auseth said.
For the nurses, a good outcome for the negotiations would be adding language into the contract about safety and Allina meets them halfway on their overall requests, Auseth said. It’s disheartening to the nurses that Allina isn’t agreeing to some of their requests about safety, she said, and they want to be able to attract and retain nurses instead of losing them to other area health facilities that have better contracts.
“We’re not asking for a ton of things and we’re trying to advance our contract to where other contracts are in the area,” she said.
Making changes
The nurses are requesting that they are at the table for discussions when District One management considers changes to its staffing grids, Auseth said. The grids determine the number of nurses needed and the number of patients per nurse, which depends on how sick the patient is and the influx of patients in and out of the hospital.
Hospital management can change that grid at any time and the nurses aren’t currently included in the process to change it, she said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses understand the need to change the grid, but they would like to be able to discuss it prior to the change, she said. They don’t want the hospital to be overstaffed because that’s a financial burden for the hospital, but they don’t want the hospital to be understaffed because that affects nurse and patient safety, she said.
The nurses are also requesting changes to incentives to pick up extra shifts beyond what is in their agreement. Nurses are asked to pick up shifts when a nurse is out sick, but the schedule is also created with holes that nurses have to pick up shifts to fill, Auseth said. They would like to not have nurses need to pick up extra shifts to fill those scheduling holes, but they are also asking for incentives such as bonus pay to do so. Other hospitals in the area provide those incentives to their nurses, she said.
The nurses are also asking for health and safety language such as having a safe workplace that’s free of violence and disrespect to be added into their contract. Allina already has those policies in place for its facilities and the nurses are asking for those policies to also become part of their contract, she said.
They’d also like language added about nurse and patient safety in terms of proper supplies and equipment.
Additionally, the nurses are asking to not use their vacation days if they need to stay home due to contracting or being exposed to COVID through work, she said. The nurses are using their vacation days to quarantine if they were exposed to COVID or have symptoms, or if they’re caring for a family member with COVID, and some of the nurses have exhausted their vacation days at this point, she said.