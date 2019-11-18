NORTHFIELD — Another day was winding down at the Northfield Area Learning Center.
Director Daryl Kehler said farewell to his students and returned to his office, ready to check his email one last time and mark another the end of another week. As principal, Kehler sometimes does his job in the face of obstacles. There are eight grading periods throughout an ALC school year, each with their own set of students, meaning there is a decent chance that a group of students will not mesh.
Kehler, an Owatonna native, oversees teacher and staff evaluations, conflict mediation, credit counseling and scheduling. He also serves as a counselor for high school age students who are undergoing a difficult time and assists those who need it in finding the proper resources to tackle mental health problems. He directs the school’s vision to ensure the ALC’s goals are met and connects the ALC and local youth service group The Key.
ALC students sometimes enter Kehler’s purview with pre-existing complications. Some are chemically dependent, have mental health concerns or are short on credits needed to graduate from a traditional high school. Others are trying to learn the English language while developing their knowledge to spark careers in a new country.
“I have had other opportunities to go away from an ALC, but I have been purposefully trying to stay in the ALC world now,” he said. “… The relationship that you build with students and staff, I think, are way different in an ALC because it is just overall a smaller setting.”
Despite roadblocks that sometimes show, Kehler’s colleagues say he’s unflappable.
“He has the patience of a saint, and he never gets rattled, either,” said ALC Administrative Assistant Mary Huberg.
“That’s how I try and approach things,” Kehler noted. “I’m a logical thinker, and so to just calmly think through things in a logical way.”
His seventh year with the district is part of a career in area learning centers, which includes nine years of administrative work in Northfield and Waseca.
The ALC provides Kehler’s staff more options and freedom than a typical school setting because of relatively small class sizes.
“The combination of knowing the students really well and having flexibility, we can really differentiate, we can get to each student and see where they are at and meet them there and then, to a certain degree, curb their experience a little bit, where it’s not like a cookie-cutter where everyone has the same experience,” Kehler said. “You can really get to know the student.”
Kehler wants to nurture a safe, welcoming and respectful environment for ALC students. At the school’s graduation ceremony in May, graduates and his colleagues expressed admiration for his work in leading the school.To Kehler, his students being respectful, even when others disrespect them, is essential.
“For me to have people kind of say those nice things and stuff, it just reaffirms that that message is getting across,” he said.
Northfield ALC graduation ceremonies are unique in that the presentation of diplomas is accompanied by positive anecdotes and descriptions of each graduate. The event is meant to acknowledge how important graduation is and the obstacles many students had to overcome to get to that point.
It is also the culmination of what Kehler sees as his favorite part of the job: seeing students persevere through struggles to achieve their dreams.
“To be able to turn that around for students on a day-to-day basis is huge, and a lot of our staff, that’s fuel for them to see when that happens,” he said. “And then graduation is just a culmination of all of that.”
Kehler said he wants the impact he leaves on students to last beyond graduation.
“Hopefully they feel as though I helped get them prepared for whatever that next step is … what I try to do is empower the staff to have that impact as well,” he said. “For me to have a respectful, empathetic citizen that is respectful to people and can listen to other people and take their viewpoint and understand where they’re coming from, I think, is super powerful.”
Kehler attended college at Bemidji State University. His first job after graduation was in Blackduck, a small town in northern Minnesota. Kehler frequently faced budget cuts, and the constant cutbacks resulted in him moving to Bemidji Middle School. He later took a job at the Waseca Area Learning Center, later assuming the director position.
In that time, he earned his master’s degree through St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and began his doctoral program. He had plans to teach at a college level.
Kehler spoke highly of his co-workers, from district administrators to ALC and high school staff. He said those positive connections allow for students to have a good experience.
“I heard when I was in my doctoral classes and things that great leaders surround themselves with great people, and I think I’ve been fortunate enough that there are great people around me, which helps make my job easier but hopefully that in turn makes their job easier,” he said. “Because we benefit from each other just by making the atmosphere a positive, pleasant place to be.”