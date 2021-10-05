Taxpayers in the Owatonna School District will be pleased to see a slight decrease in their property taxes — at least on the school side of things.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna School Board approved the preliminary tax levy for the 2022 school year. After a 1.54% increase to the levy for 2021, the district is looking at a 1.46% decrease for next year.
This decrease is attributed to the completion of a long-term maintenance project replacing HVAC systems at multiple Owatonna schools.
“When we decrease our debt, our proposed tax levies also decrease,” said Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations for the Owatonna School District.
In contrast, the average property tax levies for Minnesota school districts statewide is an increase of 4.5%.
The levy proposed for Owatonna is an estimate, and the district will work with the Minnesota Department of Education over the next several weeks to finalize the numbers for final approval in December. The final levy can go down, but not up, from the preliminary.
Since 2016, data shows an average of a 3.6% increase in property taxes from the district. Each property is unique, and the property’s market value determines individual property taxes. Although, most property values are changing; the majority are going up.
The impact from the school district levy decrease will be dependent on the change to individual property value. The Minnesota Department of Education’s most current data shows that a property valued around $150,000 in Owatonna contributes approximately $823 to the school district taxes each year.
“We work hard to minimize the impact on taxpayers,” Heilman said. “In the coming months while adjustments are being made and approved, the levy could change slightly, but not significantly.”
The board also approved adding an additional student School Board representative, creating a task force to determine future plans for the existing Owatonna High School and the first reading of revisions to the following school policies:
Equal Educational Opportunity: Adds contact information as directed by the Minnesota Department of Education;
School District Philosophy: Minor language changes for consistency with recently approved strategic roadmap;
School Board Committees: Recommended committee changes in line with discussion during September’s work session;
Student School Board Representatives: New policy being proposed for adoption;
Public and Private Personnel Date: Updates definitions, clarifies information about applicants, and re-aligns some provisions;
Harassment and Violence: Updates language that aligns with Minnesota statutory law;
School Weapons Policy: Adds language to definition of “weapon” to align with state statute, adds referral to law enforcement, clarifies provisions, and revises citations;
Student Attendance: Adds newly enacted law on religious observances and annual notification to parents;
Corporal Punishment: Minor revisions and updates cross references;
Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records: Revises provisions to align better with Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, adds language to police liaison provisions, addresses obligations related to records of students with a disability, adds parent/guardian name and address to directory information and modifies other language;
Electronic Technologies Acceptable Use Policy: Revises policy to reflect recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Mahanoy and updates citations.