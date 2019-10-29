OWATONNA — It has been a busy year for SHOC members at the Owatonna High School. The “Students Helping Others Choose” were instrumental in the passing of recent Tobacco 21 policy in Owatonna, raising the minimum age to buy all tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 that took effect earlier this month.
Aside from helping spearhead that campaign, the SHOC kids continued to give their regular presentations to middle school and elementary school students, local corporations, and spread awareness among their peers on why drug-free is the way to be.
“There’s still a lot left to be done,” said Nancy Williams, the SHOC adviser and a school social worker located at the high school, regarding the vaping crisis among youth. “There’s still this perception that everyone is doing it, when really that’s not the case at all. It was the kids who said, ‘I can’t walk into a bathroom at school without smelling vape’ that really made Tobacco 21 happen.”
“A lot of students are sick of it,” she continued. “They don’t want it at their dances, in the student sections at sporting events, or when they get into a car and it’s full of vape smoke.”
Raising awareness on not only the harm that vaping can cause, but also the power in choosing a chemical-free lifestyle, are the two top priorities for the SHOC students this school year. To help make this possible, the SHOC groups partnered with area organizations to host a Red Ribbon Week kick-off event at the Owatonna Middle School on Monday night. During the event, members of the public could partake in a variety of activities, learn more information about the dangers of vaping from Steele County Public Health and the Safe and Drug Free Coalition, and partake in a community meal provided by the Owatonna Kiwanis Club.
“This is our biggest event of the year,” said Maggie Newhouse, an OHS junior and officer for SHOC. “We pretty much start planning it at the beginning of the school year.”
“This is the best and biggest year we’ve had,” added Libby Janka, OHS junior and SHOC member. “Usually we are outside and it’s really cold, but I think being inside has really helped bring people out.”
Aside from the kick-off event, the SHOC students will be set up in the OHS cafeteria every day this week to encourage their peers to sign a pledge to live a drug- and chemical-free lifestyle. Newhouse said that last year was very successful in encouraging classmates to sign the pledge and that she is hopeful this year they will be able to get even more signatures.
“I think since the passing of Tobacco 21 that more people will be willing to sign,” she added, noting that vaping has been an increasing problem at OHS for a couple of years. “It’s harder to access now, so I’m hopeful that people will come to terms with maybe it being best that they just quit.”
“You can tell the difference it’s made already,” stated Janka. “I think it may have something to do with all the people who have gone to the hospital lately, but last year when you went into a bathroom you could tell someone had been vaping. That doesn’t happen as much anymore.”
Another SHOC member and junior at OHS, Lincoln Maher, said that the biggest difference is that no one who currently attends the high school can purchase or use tobacco and vaping products. He added that he’s hopeful this will make the work SHOC does that much more effective.
“We still give a lot of presentations on how harmful it can be, so hopefully the repetition of hearing it over and over again will make it stick,” Maher said. “Maybe they will start to see those red flags and realize they shouldn’t be doing it.”
Maher and the others said that one thing they are most excited about for Red Ribbon Week is for their second annual root beer float event on Wednesday. After school, the 70 SHOC students will serve root beer floats to every student at the high school for free.
“We served over 400 last year and ran out of ice cream,” Maher laughed. “We’re a little bit more prepared now.”
Apart from the high school involvement, the YSHOC program at the middle school will also be encouraging students to sign pledges throughout the week. Williams said that students in middle school are proven to be at a vulnerable age for potential substance use.
“Kids are just looking to fit in and be connected with someone,” Williams said, adding that preteens and teenagers alike will often start vaping or using other substances to mask mental illness, boost self-confidence and help them feel a sense of belonging. “That is why through SHOC we also try to teach kids to ask someone to sit with you at lunch who normally eats alone or partner with the kid in class who never seems to get picked.”
Williams said that this year the SHOC program may be the biggest it’s been in terms of membership. The 70 students who belong to the SHOC group come from all walks of life, she explained, and partake in a wide variety of activities.
“It’s so important for these younger kids to see the older SHOC kids and be able to relate,” she added. “They can look and say ‘Oh, she plays violin — I play violin!’ or ‘He’s a basketball player, too!’”
One of Williams’ favorite elements of Red Ribbon Week is the Fourth Grade Poster Contest, where every fourth-grade student in the Owatonna School District and at St. Mary’s School is invited to create a poster about choosing a substance-free lifestyle. Two winners from each participating class are chosen and given the opportunity to attend a pizza party with the SHOC group on Friday.
“The best part is now I have SHOC members who tell me that they won the Fourth Grade Poster Contest years ago,” Williams smiled. “That’s exactly what we want to see happen.”
Because the history of Red Ribbon Week, which dates back to 1985 in response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, includes community involvement, Williams said that Owatonna is extremely lucky to have great partnerships throughout the town to mobilize as one community to educate youth and families about substance use and abuse.
“Not all communities are as active as ours,” she said. “Because of our partnerships we are able to have active membership and enough man power to put on events like this and others to come.”
“It is saying that we support our youth in this,” Williams added.