A competency evaluation has been ordered to determine if an Owatonna man is fit to proceed with the judicial process following a murder outside a small Minneapolis mall.
Mubarak Osman Musse, 27, was charged in March in Hennepin County court with second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. The charges stem from a shooting that took place on March 15 outside the Village Market Building in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Hamze Bille Mohamed of Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mohamed died of multiple gunshot wounds.
On Tuesday, a competency evaluation was ordered for Musse. A hearing for the return of the evaluation will be held on June 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting outside the shopping mall at 3:17 p.m. March 15. When officers arrived at the scene they found Mohamed lying on the ground unresponsive with a total of 15 9mm discharged cartridge casings near him. Emergency medical personnel determined Mohamed was deceased.
Surveillance footage showed Mohamed arguing with Musse inside the building before a brief physical fight occured outside. During the fight, Musse allegedly shot Mohamed several times, including while Mohamed is on the ground and Musse is walking away.
Musse turned himself into police less than two hours after the shooting, according to court documents. Officers located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Musse’s vehicle.
According to the report, Musse told officers in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with Mohamed while waiting in line. Musse said during the interview that he shot Mohamed with the handgun officers recovered from the vehicle.
Musse has yet to enter a plea, according to court records.
Musse was released from custody to probation on Tuesday after posting conditional bail/bond of $20,000. Non-conditional bail had been set at $1 million.
Musse has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota.