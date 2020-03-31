OWATONNA — Residents tuning in to Minnesota Public Radio’s classical music station Friday may recognize a familiar name on the airwaves.
During two different time slots in the morning and evening, listeners will be able to hear a snippet from local cellist Ingrid Tverberg’s rendition of “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68,” by David Popper.
The 16-year-old Owatonna resident went to St. Paul earlier this winter to record the piece in MPR’s studio, and next week she will find out whether her performance has been chosen to advance to the next round of the station’s Minnesota Varsity competition. After submitting her own home recording of “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68,” Ingrid was named one of its featured performers for the second year in a row this January.
This distinction meant that, along with a dozen other high school musicians, she was able to record her selection using the station’s professional space. After airing each of the finalist’s performances, five of the participating students will be selected to move forward — four by judges and one by popular vote.
Although Ingrid’s piece will be broadcast Friday, it has been online since last week, along with a link for listeners to vote for their favorite entry. In addition to her music, MPR will also be airing a portion of an interview the cellist did with producer Christine Sweet directly after her recording session.
With this year being her second time as a finalist in the competition, Ingrid said she was less nervous, adding that the interview can be more daunting for her than the cello performance.
“It’s like you just ran a marathon — because you play your piece two or three times — and then right afterward, you go run a sprint,” she laughed. “You use all this brainpower playing, and then you have to make some coherent thoughts.”
During the recording session, which is capped at 45 minutes, Ingrid explained that staff members will play the piece back after an initial run-through. Students then have the option to submit their first try or play it again. Technically, participants can record as many times as they can fit in the allotted session, and they are then asked to review all attempts and select their best one for submission.
This professional recording then takes the place of the home recording — always of the same piece — which students initially entered into the competition to make it to the featured level.
“If you have a recording where one part went really well and one didn’t go so well, and then another recording where that’s not the case, you can’t stitch them together,” explained her mother, Lora Tverberg. She added that interviews are also done on video — making presentation and eye contact other important components of the competition.
Still, despite the professional nature of the recording session, Lora added that Ingrid was well prepared — having just come off of a solo performance with Minnesota Youth Symphonies at Orchestra Hall, and preparing to take the ACT within one day of her meeting with MPR.
Initially, the five performers selected out of the featured group were set to play a live broadcast show at the University of Minnesota’s Ted Mann Concert Hall in late May. While Lora said the event is still up in the air given the spread of COVID-19 and the need to postpone larger gatherings, Ingrid added that going on to the showcase level would just be an added bonus.
“Honestly, I’m really happy that I’ve gotten the chance to record again this year,” she said.
Lora added that, with live performances and a number of school competitions cancelled, the recent remote nature of Minnesota Varsity has been a positive during the pandemic. Listeners can still hear the finalists’ selections and engage with the program from home.