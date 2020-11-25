After several setbacks, Foremost Brewing Cooperative has finally opened their doors … well, kind of.
Gov. Tim Walz's most recent order to temporarily close bars and restaurants as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state is just the latest obstacle the co-op has had to overcome since its inception about four years ago.
A walk into the Foremost building located next to the American Legion Post 77 in downtown Owatonna reveals a COVID-19-accommodated space with limited tables, socially distancing and plexiglass barriers at the bar. Everything was set up and ready to go for a grand opening this weekend when the co-op board received the news that they would have to wait at least another four weeks before customers could dine inside.
“I think my first thought was, 'What’s next?' We’ve been planning for four years and this is just the latest obstacle,” Head Brewer Terrence Flynn said. “So we just need to kind of reorganize again and do what we can to get this place going.”
Flynn has been brewing his own beer for over a decade after picking up the skill from his father. He’s won multiple local homebrew awards and acts as the superintendent for the Homebrew Competition at the Steele County Free Fair, according to Foremost's information.
As a result of the newly imposed restrictions, Foremost General Manager Paul Rootkie decided to start offering food and drink to-go as soon as possible. Like other restaurants throughout the pandemic, Foremost is offering curbside pickup. Curbside ordering is available now.
The most recent round of restrictions is just one of several hurdles the co-op has had to overcome, including having to change the original name of the co-op -- Steele Tap -- after receiving a cease-and-desist order from a similar named Minnesota brewery.
Another hurdle came about when the original location of the co-op was changed last minute. The brewpub had planned to fill the former location of Bubba’s Bar in downtown Owatonna. Architectural plans had been drawn up and the group was just about to complete the purchase from the city when they decided to pull back after deciding the space wasn’t right. The board began looking for other spaces. They came across their current building at 131 W. Broadway St., and after some time made the purchase official. Finding funding for the project also proved to be somewhat difficult, forcing the co-op to scale back some of their plans in the meantime.
Nevertheless, the board continued to work hard to renovate the historic building, then the coronavirus started picking up across the United States.
“Literally just as we are starting the renovations, COVID sends everyone home and we close,” Foremost spokeswoman Kristin Warehime said.
Despite the obstacles, they decided to continue renovating in the hopes that things would improve and with the goal of opening in the fall. Both Rootkie and Warehime praise the board for their hard work, adding that every member brought their own expertise to the board and that it was truly a team effort to make it through these tribulations.
“Everyone on the board has their own little niche and it's really just an incredible community,” Warehime said.
With a focus on local, the co-op will offer local spirits as well as its own in-house brews. Rootkie says that about 85% of the alcohol they are going to carry is from Minnesota distilleries. Some of the in-house brewed drinks include Cream Ale, Dry Irish Stout and Belgian Ale. A few core beers will always be available on the menu, but Flynn plans to introduce new beers every so often.
“The beauty of what we wanted to do was have a variety of fresh beers available,” Flynn said, adding that he has a lot of recipes lined up that he’d like to try.
For now, Foremost will be offering curbside to go, so people won’t even have to exit their car. Items offered include crowlers or 750 mL cans and bottles of wine with meals. Family style meals for groups of four will be available for purchase.
Other food options include appetizers, panini, flatbread, salads and nonalcoholic drinks. Orders will be taken online as a way to limit contact. The current menu has been modified and limited to ensure that their offerings are transportable, given the situation.
“In the future, we’ll have 12 signature cocktails that will be available using Minnesota-made spirits,” Warehime said.
Looking further into the future, when things return to “normal,” Foremost will be a venue for a variety of events including beer education classes and live music. Warehime mentioned that the co-op is considering a nonprofit to help sponsor through hosted fundraisers.
With this newest set of restrictions, the co-op has decided to extend its hours. It will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This update was made in an effort to offer more options to the community for lunches throughout the week, as previously the brewpub was scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday.
“The community is going to need to have places to go and options for lunch and dinner, I’ve seen it happen in March when it first came about,” Rootkie said. “You have long lines through drive-thrus … the community is going to need something like us to help soften the blow, give more options.”
Rootkie sees the newest restrictions as a blessing in disguise because previously they were only allowed to operate at half capacity, but now he can serve as many people as he can through the curbside pickup option. He said he’s planning to keep as many of the employees employed as possible and pointed out that for many of them, this is a second job.