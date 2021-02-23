Owatonna Public Schools will this week announce a plan to get secondary students back to in-person learning. On Thursday, the superintendent will unveil a detailed plan to the board which will get students back in the building four days a week.
Steele County's COVID-19 case rates continue to fall over the last several weeks, and school administrators have discussed how to safely bring students back for more in-person learning, but the change comes with a number of considerations.
“I think it's important to know that it is not like flipping the switch, where we can just say, ‘yep, we're back on how it used to be,’ because remember, we changed all of our systems to accommodate distance learning,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said to the school board Monday.
Among the factors to consider when making the switch is the impact on food services. Currently the schools’ cafeterias are serving half of the students, school officials will have to look at social distancing accommodations with the increased capacity. Social distancing will also be factored into the classroom setting. Some classrooms have over 30 students, making social distancing difficult.
“Trying to find the 3 feet of distance between all of those desks will be a challenge, but we are telling our parents and community and our students and staff that we are going to do our very very best to try to find 3 feet of social distancing which is what now has been the minimum required for us,” Elstad said.
Another element the district will need to take into consideration is staff availability. With 11 substitute teachers, and the current seven day quarantine requirement for close contacts, staffing could pose a challenge. Although, Elstad notes that by the end of March classroom teachers will have received their full vaccination and will not have to quarantine after close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID.
“That's a critical part to keep our buildings and the available staff that we have in front of our students, when we bring students back,” Elstad said.
Adjusting transportation for the increased student population is another aspect that the district will consider. Despite the fact some older students can drive themselves to school, there is still a significant portion of students who do not have that ability.
“It's not as easy as flipping a switch, we have to make sure we're meeting all those requirements, following the guidance from the Department of Health, making sure that we're still offering quality programs to our distance learners,” Elstad said.
Surveys were sent out to parents last week to get feedback and the district received just over 1,500 responses. As of Monday, 83.2% of parents responding chose a four-day in-person option. According to Minnesota Executive Order 20-82, school districts are required to provide distance learning for families who chose that option. School staff have been allocated prep time for distance learners; Wednesday will continue as a distance learning day for all secondary students.
Elstad will release a full recommendation for how to approach the switch at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.
“I am so excited to have students come back into our buildings again even if it's for four days. It just is heartwarming to me. It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter,” Elstad said.
The latest 14-day case rate per 10,000 people in Steele County is 29.45, Elstad says the next report will likely show an additional decrease.