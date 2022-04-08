An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.
Charles Herbert Cannon, 43, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with one count possessing a firearm while prohibited, one count second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count threats of violence, all felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded Thursday morning to Vine Street East for a report of a physical domestic. The victim allegedly met the officers outside and identified Cannon as the suspect, stating he may have a firearm with him. Police were unable to locate Cannon on the property.
The victim reportedly told police she was in the bedroom when Cannon walked up to her with his hand on his firearm in his waistband, threatening to put the gun in her mouth and kill her. The victim called her sister and told her to call the police after Cannon began throwing her stuff around and pushing her, according to the report. The person on the phone with the victim allegedly told police she heard the threat by Cannon.
Police located the firearm in another bedroom, according to court documents. Cannon was located on East Rose Street and arrested without incident.
Cannon was previously convicted in 2009 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired/helpless in Hennepin County.
Cannon is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $80,000. His next court appearance is April 19.