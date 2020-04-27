The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival Board of Directors has has decided to cancel the 2020 Festival that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. This decision was made in accordance to restrictions announced by Governor Walz on April 23 that doesn't recommend large gatherings at this time and declares that schools in Minnesota will finish the academic year with distance learning. This will not allow for marching bands to prepare a show for the typical marching season.
The board makes this decision in consideration of the safety of festival participants and attendees, as well as wanting to give city planners, sponsors and vendors the ability to focus on other priorities including the safety and well being of their staff.
The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival will return on Saturday, June 19, 2021.