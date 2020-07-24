A Level Three sex offender has relocated to Owatonna following his release from prison Wednesday, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department.
Richard Dean Paquin II, 39, has moved into the vicinity of 23rd Street Northeast in Owatonna.
Paquin, who is originally from Owatonna, was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a child he knew. The contact included sexual touching and penetration.
Paquin was originally sentenced in Steele County District Court in April 2009 to 173 months — slightly more than 14 years — in prison and a $1,000 fine for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 60 months — or five years — in prison for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
According to court documents, Paquin was charged after the victim and the victim's mother contacted the Owatonna Police Department in May 2007.
According to the criminal complaint, incidents began when the juvenile victim was about 10 years-old. The complaint shows that Paquin would contact the victim through online social media platforms and that Paquin would give the victim marijuana.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department can notify residents of an offender’s release from prison if it believes releasing the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Paquin will be monitored by law enforcement.
Paquin is described as a white man, 5-foot-6-inches in height, weighing 136 pounds with blond or strawberry blond hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and medium build.
Paquin has served his court-mandated sentence and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The notification can't be used to threaten, harass or intimidate Paquin. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person and such acts could be charged as a crime,” the department's notification says. “Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Owatonna Police Department is unable to hold a community meeting regarding Paquin’s release and relocation. Additional questions regarding Paquin’s release and concerns about public safety can be directed to Det. Christian Berg at the Owatonna Police Department at 507-774-7220.