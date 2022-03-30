A few years ago, John Cunniff admired seeing the positive impact his older sister made as a School Site Big through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, and aspired to do the same.
Cunniff and Bentley were matched in 2020, when Cunniff was a sophomore at Faribault High School and Bentley was in kindergarten. The pair had to meet virtually over a Zoom call due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first several months before they were able to finally meet in person.
“Meeting virtually wasn’t optimal for this kind of relationship, but we made it work,” Cunniff said. “He would show me around his house and talk to me about video games or school or family, and we really got to know each other quickly.”
Now as a senior in high school with big plans after graduation, Cunniff still makes time and looks forward to his meetings with Bentley each Wednesday in person.
“The first time we met in person it was almost like we had done that the entire time,” Cunniff recalled. “We had no trouble making conversation and finding things to do.”
While meeting virtually, playing Minecraft was a game they were able to bond over and play together. When their meetings transitioned to in-person, the pair were able to play games together and even make up their own games. Perhaps most importantly, they talked about anything and everything and Cunnuff was always available to offer advice and words of encouragement to Bentley.
Cunniff said they would often have friendly competitions over making paper airplanes and seeing who could fly the farthest or which one was constructed the best. They also are fans of making paper footballs to flick back and forth to each other.
“Bentley is really into art and drawing and we draw a lot together. I’m not an artist by any means, so his often look better than mine,” Cunniff laughed.
While the pair enjoy playing games together, Michelle Redman, executive director for BBBS, said one of the things that stood out to her about their relationship was Cunniff’s willingness to be an active listener for Bentley.
“The fact they met in a virtual setting and were able to easily transition to meeting in-person seamlessly really demonstrated the power of their relationship,” Redman said. “John came up with neat ideas every week to keep Bentley engaged, and they grew this great connection. The second year, when they met in person, they had big smiles on their faces and he’s really gone above and beyond for Bentley as a high school student.”
Cunniff admits he was shocked when he realized he had been named as the School Site Big of the Year.
“Bentley and I have a great relationship, but I never expected to be awarded for it,” Cunniff said. “We all volunteer our time to make a positive impact on these kids. I don't believe I'm more important than anyone else, but I'm so thankful that I received the honor.”
Many Bigs agree their Littles have made a significant impact in their lives, often more so than the impact they believe they've made on their Littles. Cunniff’s feelings are no different.
“I think I've been a positive role model for Bentley, and he’s also taught me a lot about myself too,” Cunniff said. “I’ve learned the value of consistency and how something as simple as listening can have a positive effect.”
The Big Family will be featured in an upcoming issue of the People’s Press. The 2022 Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year were featured in previous issues.