Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Medford City Council.
If elected, what is your top priority for the term? Why are you running for office?
Matt Dempsey: My top priority to get the Main Street project done, that’s the main one on the list now and what we’ve been talking about and hashing out. Second would be to do something with the wastewater, whether that be to build our own plant or connect to Faribault or Owatonna. I would like to get a fire hall done some day, too.
Chad Merritt: I would like to see something done for our fire department. This has been talked about for a long time with no action. There needs to be an affordable plan put in place for these guys. I am running because I feel that my construction background can help with upcoming projects around the city. I have been in the construction industry for around 30 years. I also miss being involved.
Mandy Mueller: My top priority and main reason for running for Medford City Council is to help bring transparency with open communication back within the council and community.
Corey Samora: I think most people living in Medford would agree the current Main Street project is the top of the list; a close second is the continuous discuss of our wastewater system, and we need a fire hall! I assess risk and analyze numbers for a living. I truly believe we can come to a conclusion that best suits all involved if we take a fiscally responsible approach to the situation at hand. I think that we have some amazing business folks, great citizens and caring officials that can work together to accomplish the task at hand. I have always loved politics and feel running for office is where a person can truly work for the people! I want to see Medford prosper and see Tiger Pride resonate within our city and know that those officials our community has elected will work for them and have their best interest at heart.
Nick Sorensen: I would like to work toward a common goal of repairing Main Street and the underlying utilities that aligns to the residents of that street and the city in the most cost effect way without heavily burdening them financially. Our wastewater treatment facility is also on the docket for upgrades or regionalizing as proposed by our current council. This is a project that cannot be tied up in bureaucracy; it needs a clear path, goals and a projected date of completion. I would also like to see more parks added to the city, so that children and parents can go to smaller sub-division parks. Our Fire Department also requires additional space as does our Public Works and should be evaluated in the near future. Running for office would give me a chance to give back to a community that I have found to care very much about.
What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
MD: Nobody wants their taxes raised, but part of life is taxes are going to go up whether we want them to or not. Big projects like Main Street and the wastewater plant need it, so we’re going to have to go up with the budget each year so we can have money when we have these projects. We have some money budgeted, but I don’t believe it’s enough. Each year you have to put some money aside and raise the budget to have funds for when stuff like this comes up.
CM: You need to run a city like a business. You need to work together with the residents, members of the council and put sensible plans together for everyone in the city to stay on budget. Medford is a small town, and we do not have money like some of the larger cities, so we need to think outside the box with our limited tax base.
MM: With the current unsettled situations going on in the world and the unstable economy, I feel the council needs to get back to the basics and really look at “needs” vs. “wants” for the city. Yes, there are major projects within the city that need attention, but we need to prioritize projects based on available funding and look for outside grants and funding to limit taxes and the financial burden on citizens as much as possible.
CS: I believe in fiscal responsibility. It is important that when dealing with a city’s finances that we are transparent and responsible as we can be. I believe that running a balanced budget is key to financial success. We must recognize areas that we need to spend and conserve where we can afford to conserve. It’s not always as simple as spend here and cut there. Taking a holistic approach to finances is something that I tackle every day in my career. As a member of the city council it is key that we take a conservative responsible approach to all things finance. Taxes are of utmost import to our citizens in any normal year, and even more so with the impact of COVID 19. As we move forward it is imperative that we keep our community members thoughts and concerns at the fore front of our decision making.
NS: We need to reduce our spending not increase taxes and fees. Outsourcing repairs that the Public Works Department could be performing is a clear issue and needs to be addressed. I also feel we lack the desire and resources to utilize grant money that is available each year from the county and state. We have resources available that are on the payroll, I believe there needs to be a refocus of those resources.
What are priorities you would like to see for the city’s roads and bridges?
MD: Main Street is a pretty big priority right now. I know a lot of people don’t want to do it, they want to mill and overlay it, but it bothers me to think of mill and overlay over a water main that froze last winter. I would like to put a new water main in it and then mill and overlay over it. There are other areas in town that we have talked about doing more mill and overlay projects, too.
CM: Take the Main Street project for example. There have been more than 20 meetings regarding the project and there is no clear direction. In my opinion we need to fix the street, but what goes under it and is associated with it needs to have further discussion that works for all of Medford. At the end of the day what we need are good roads and infrastructure, we do not need extremes — we really need to think of taxpayers’ dollars. Once you commit to a large project you put a strangle hold on everything else. There is also a need for upgrades to the wastewater facility. There are pros and cons with having your own facility or regionalizing, so this needs to be looked at for now and in the future. I have heard people talk about this both ways, so we need everyone involved when making these decisions.
MM: The two big projects that need attention in the city are Main Street (County 45) and the Wastewater. Both of these projects have come up in talks the past year within the current council and need to continue to be worked on and hopefully resolved in some form.
CS: Much like I stated in question one I believe that our Main Street project is the most pressing issue for Medford residents. This is something that we must come to a conclusion on. This is impactful to all those on Main Street and the business owners that occupy and serve our town. We must come to a fiscally responsible decision as there is much cost associated with this exact project. City infrastructure is always crucial to a town. We all use the roads within our community, and we must ensure the longevity and health of them. We must not however, take the responsibility of said duty lightly. This is something where we must listen to those affected by the decisions we make.
NS: Main Street is by far the city’s most pressing issue and requires the council to provide a proposal that benefits all interested parties.
How do you plan to promote bringing new businesses into the city and help support current businesses as they try to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?
MD: We have a lot of space on the other side of the bridge off I-35 and I know some cities give tax breaks for new businesses coming to town. I think the mall is really hurting so I’m hoping they can figure something out and bring some businesses into them because the mall really helps out Medford. In the future I’d like to see maybe getting a fuel station on that side of 35 and maybe some restaurants. It would be nice to give them a tax break to get someone to develop it. The big ticker on the Main Street project is the aspect of helping businesses out, so maybe we give them a tax break.
CM: Bringing new business into town now during COVID-19 would be tough, just listen to the news with struggling businesses. There are, however, people out there that are still developing so we would need to work with them if they are interested in coming here. We MUST support our local businesses that we have right now. They were all affected with the Central Ave. project a few years back and now with COVID-19 they cannot afford another road closure for an entire summer. The city needs to work with the county on this before any decisions are made on the Main Street project.
MM: We need to listen to current businesses in town to see what their needs are as the community comes out of the pandemic together. We need to help support local businesses and trades before looking to outside resources. As far as business growth, what does the community need or want in our small town including the space on the west side of the freeway?
CS: Currently I am the vice president of the Medford EDA. We have helped business owners through the COVID-19 pandemic with EDA grant funds, and low interest loans. This is something that helps invest in our community and maintains the businesses we have in Medford. As a member of the EDA committee we also look at ways that we can attract new business to the Medford community. We have worked tirelessly to position Medford a vibrant community where your business can prosper. I also think that as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic that we have to understand the stress and pain that some businesses are undertaking. This has affected everyone differently and we must continue to look at each business with a thorough lens. We must continue to help support and encourage our local businesses and see them through these unprecedented times.
NS: By promoting our strengths: direct access to I-35, strong school district, minimal crime, quiet community, utility infrastructure that is continuously being evaluated and upgraded for future growth. Medford has an EDA board that provides assistance to local businesses in times of need and is currently working with our local CEDA representative and Administrator to write grant applications for funds that the city has been provided based on the CARES Act.
What role do you see the city taking in increasing the availability of affordable housing as the city continues to grow?
MD: Affordable housing is tough, I know we’re putting up apartment building for 55+ in the old football field, but that all stems back to needing to get a wastewater treatment plant project going and which direction we’re going to go with that, because we are at about capacity right now.
CM: There really is not a place in Medford for a large apartment building. Maybe if something happens on the west side of the freeway years from now there might be this option, but currently I do not see this happening.
MM: I think before we look at growing the housing we need to figure out what our city infrastructure (and school) can accommodate. Yes, growth is good, but we need to strategically look at what the growth will cost and look like for the town as a whole. We still need to keep the small town feel that people love.
CS: This is the area I enjoy the most, as I am a mortgage lender by day! We have such an opportunity to bring more housing to our communities. We have vibrant new businesses planting roots in Steele County and are attracting more workers than ever before. We must continue to work with our local contractors to diligently find ways to increase new construction and look at ways to make living spaces affordable for those that have the means to pay. The city needs to explore options that other cities have done to leverage resources and knowledge to capitalize on this exciting growth opportunity. There are so many moving parts to this I feel I could write an entire paper on, but please feel free to reach out to me to discuss this most interesting topic!
NS: The city is already underway with development of land for an apartment complex and future possibilities for town homes and single-family homes. There are also two subdivisions adjacent to the School that could be evaluated for future development.