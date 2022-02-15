After months of negotiations and several rejections of proposed maps, the five-judge Minnesota Redistricting Panel released Tuesday the newly drawn legislative and congressional maps. The maps will go into effect in 2023 after the 2022 elections.
Following the results of the 2020 Census released Aug. 12, it was clear southern Minnesota was not growing fast enough to avoid redistricting. According to information from the Minnesota Legislature, the “ideal” population for a Senate district is now 85,172. Sen. John Jasinksi, R-Faribault, who is currently representing District 24, saw his district grow by only 1,346 people, bringing the total population to just over 80,000.
Jasinski would now represent District 19, if re-elected in the fall. The newly drawn district would allow him to keep most of his main constituent cities, while moving further west in both Rice and Waseca counties.
“Overall, I’m happy, because it’s a majority of what I already have now,” Jasinski said. “There were some maps being proposed that would have taken Owatonna and Waseca away completely and moved me into Northfield and the metro area.”
Jasinski said during the redistricting discussions he was concerned about conversations that would incorporate part of Northfield into his district. While he acknowledges the more progressive city would have made his campaigning a bit more of a challenge, Jasinski said he was more concerned about how to ensure everyone was being appropriately represented.
“My big concern was putting Northfield in the same district as Owatonna, Faribault and Waseca — they are not the same at all,” Jasinski said. “I think Owatonna, Faribault and Waseca are very homogeneous. I think this is a great map for me to represent.”
Jasinski said, since he first was elected in 2016, he believes he represents largely an agricultural and “high-end” manufacturing demographic. He recognizes, however, he also represents an area that provides innovation and white collar professionals, such as those working for Federated Insurance in Owatonna.
The newly drawn district for the two-term senator will no longer incorporate Claremont — or any of Dodge County — as well as Ellendale, which Jasinski said he was disappointed to learn, because he had good support in those cities. The district will, however, now represent Janesville and Elysian in Waseca County, and Kenyon and Wanamingo in Goodhue County.
In Rice County, the district will now encompass the Shieldsville Township.
All 201 legislative seats are on November’s ballot. Republicans currently control the Senate, while Democrats have the House majority.
“I was a little spoiled last election, in that I won 51 out of 51 districts,” Jasinski said, adding that he plans on running again to continue representing his portion of southern Minnesota. “If we had added the city of Northfield, I don’t think that would be the same, but the goal next time is to take all precincts again.”
The southern half of Steele County, including the cities of Ellendale and Blooming Prairie, is now a part of District 23, along with the cities of New Richland and Waldorf in Waseca County. Claremont will continue to be a part of District 24, which now covers all of Dodge County.
State representatives
The new district maps for the House of Representatives also kept certain constituent demographics largely the same, specifically for Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who currently represents District 24A. With the new map, Petersburg would represent District 19B, if re-elected. Petersburg could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
While Petersburg would continue to represent the cities of Owatonna and Waseca, the new district will now encompass Medford.
In Rice County, Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, currently representing District 24B, would be representing District 19A, if re-elected. Where Petersburg’s district saw a decrease in rural area, but largely remained similar in demographics, Daniels’ saw a big change with redistricting. Specifically, he would no longer represent any portion of Steele County, which once included the cities of Ellendale and Medford, or Dodge County, where he represented Claremont.
Daniels’ representation of Rice County would remain largely the same, with the only change being the addition of Shieldsville Township.
Daniels could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Furthermore, the newly drawn district will now encompass a portion of Goodhue County, including the cities of Kenyon and Wanamingo, and a portion of Waseca County, including the cities of Elysian and Janesville.
The city of Blooming Prairie will now be represented by District 23B, while the city of Ellendale will be represented by District 23A. Also in District 23A will be the cities of New Richland and Waldorf in Waseca County. All of Dodge County will now be represented by District 24A.
Congressional districts
While Steele and Waseca counties remain a part of Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, portions of Rice County are changing districts under the new boundaries released. The changes do not impact the cities of Faribault or Northfield.
Rice County remains divided between the 1st District and 2nd District, but those lines shifted within the county.
The northern and western sections of Rice County are now in the 2nd District, presently represented by DFL Rep. Angie Craig. The southeastern part of the county is now in the 1st District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
That means the cities of Morristown and Lonsdale are moving to the 2nd District, while the city of Nerstrand is moving to the 1st District. Several area townships also are changing districts.
The shape of the 2nd District saw the most significant changes. Other changes include the addition of Le Sueur County and the loss of Wabasha and Goodhue counties, including the city of Kenyon.
Changes in congressional boundaries were driven by unequal population growth. The 2nd District outpaced growth in other districts, leaving it with nearly 19,000 more people than its target.
“We are not positioned to draw entirely new congressional districts, as the Legislature could choose to do,” the panel of judges wrote in their redistricting ruling. “Rather, we start with the existing districts, changing them as necessary to remedy the constitutional defect by applying politically neutral redistricting principles. Still, our restrained approach does not leave any congressional district unchanged. Nor does it mean that all Minnesotans will view the changes as insubstantial.”
Minnesota’s closest Congressional race in 2020 was in the 2nd District. Craig won by about two percentage points. She announced Tuesday she will seek re-election and Republican Tyler Kistner said he will challenge her again.