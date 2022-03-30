Owatonna senior Connor Ginskey smiles Saturday with his Minnesota State High School League Triple "A" Award during the Boys Basketball State Tournament in Minneapolis. Ginskey was one of four recipients of the prestigious award, along with a four-year $1,000 scholarship. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Connor Ginskey is more than just an established athlete — finishing both the cross country and basketball seasons as one of the programs' top athletes. Ginskey is also in band, choir and is a National Merit semifinalist. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Owatonna believes they are home to some of the very best — and one senior at the local high school is proving that to be true.
After being named as both Owatonna High School’s male nominee and the Region 1AA male nominee for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award, senior Connor Ginskey was named this weekend one of four recipients for the prestigious award. Ginskey is the male recipient for the Minnesota Class AA category.
The celebration took place Saturday in Minneapolis during the MSHSL Boys Basketball State Tournament. The Class A recipients are Isaac Scherfenberg, of Battle Lake, and Grace Moeller, of Lake Crystal. The female Class AA recipient is Kessa Mara, of Willmar.
The award recognizes a male and female high school senior with a 3.0 or higher GPA who participates in League-sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities such as theater, speech and music. Ginskey and the three other recipients also earned a $4,000 scholarship.
“We are proud to recognize and honor these well-rounded student achievers,” said Lisa Lissimore, League Associate Director who oversees the Triple ‘A’ program. “They have demonstrated excellence, hard work, and commitment in academics, the arts/activities and athletics and are leaders in their schools and communities.”
Ginskey earned Owatonna’s nomination in late December with his athletics resume, including six years of varsity cross country, which includes three All-Conference honors, being a team captain for one year and qualifying the 2021 state meet. He was announced as the Region 1AA nominee in January.
He has also finished his second year of varsity basketball as one of the Huskies’ core role players in their run at a Big 9 title. In the spring, he’ll compete in his third year of track and field with one year as a captain and one All-Conference honor.
His other awards and activities at Owatonna include being a National Merit semifinalist, a four-year member of the band, a one-year Solo/Ensemble contest participant with a superior rating for one year and a four-year member of the choir with one year as a section leader.
Following graduation from OHS, Ginskey plans to attend Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and study finance.
Since its inception 1988, over 16,000 students have represented their school in the Triple ‘A’ Program. McDonald’s Owner/Operators are this year’s sponsor of the Triple ‘A’ Award program, which is now in its 34th year.