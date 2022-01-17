The trial of a Waseca woman accused of a March stabbing in Owatonna that severely injured the male victim has been canceled following a plea agreement made last month.
Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells, 35, pleaded guilty Dec. 30 in Steele County District Court to first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm. Per the plea agreement, one count of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Wells was first charged April 1 after she stabbed Charles W. Ellis twice in the chest in his Owatonna apartment on School Street. A jury trial was first scheduled to being in September, but was rescheduled for February due to an essential witness being unavailable during the original dates.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called just before 4 a.m. March 30 to an apartment on East School Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Ellis unresponsive in the apartment with two stab wounds to the chest. Ellis reportedly stopped breathing while officers were administering first aid and began performing life-saving measures.
Ellis was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the Owatonna airport, where he was then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester by North Memorial Air Support.
Witnesses at the apartment told officers that Ellis had been arguing with his girlfriend — Wells — who then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him. Two small children reportedly witnessed the stabbing.
Officers later discovered Ellis had an Order for Protection out against Wells, according to court records. She was arrested in Waseca during a traffic stop later that day.
During a Mirandized interview, Wells initially stated she knew nothing of the assault. When confronted about witnesses placing her at the apartment, Wells changed her initial statement and said she had been with Ellis at the apartment the previous evening, but left around 9 p.m. when Ellis “forcefully shoved her out the door,” the report reads. When confronted with surveillance evidence that placed her leaving the apartment shortly before 4 a.m., Wells changed her statement again, saying she didn’t know how late it was but that Ellis was fine when she left. According to the report, Wells acknowledged her two children were with her at the apartment.
Per Wells’ plea agreement, the prosecution has agreed to recommend a sentencing of up to four years supervised probation with the possibility of early release if all conditions have been met. There will be a joint recommendation for a stay of imposition and a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines due to amenability to probation. The state will not request any more jail time, and credit will be given for jail time already served.
Wells has no prior convictions in the state of Minnesota and stated in the plea agreement that she may wish to have her probation transferred to Illinois, where she is originally from and still has family located.
She is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.