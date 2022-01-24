Between housing developments, highway expansions, new businesses moving to town and the construction of a new, innovative high school, the growth of Owatonna has proven to be inevitable.
Because of that continuing growth, city staff and officials have to constantly work to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place to support all residents, new and old.
At its meeting Jan. 18, the City Council approved a contract with Nero Engineering for sanitary sewer modeling, planning and capital improvement planning. Councilor Dan Boeke was not present at the meeting.
City Engineer Kyle Skov said with the expansion of wastewater treatment plant currently in motion, also through Nero Engineering, the city should be ready to handle any growth until 2050. This additional project, however, will help the city identify existing bottlenecks in the system, review how the system will grow and guide capital improvements to ensure the collection system is adequate for today and the future.
“This was last completed in 2004, and at that time, they used Excel spreadsheets to model the system,” Skov said. “This is actually going to be using a sanitary sewer modelling software; that’s what it does, so we expect some different results.”
Skov said the model and planning will also take into account “all the work done” over the last decade by the city, specifically that with inflow and filtration. Other previous projects will also be taken into account, Skov said, such as sewer lining, the sump pump program and some sanitary sewer replacement — though Skov said there has been little replacement projects in the past 10 years.
Ultimately, Skov said the importance of this contract with Nero Engineering will be to identify the places a remodel is needed, though he admits some of it may still look the same from the 2004 plan.
“We’re trying to take advantage of the work that we’ve done,” Skov said. “It’s also timing. There are other engineering needs, but we expect to have a better understanding of how this system operates.”
Also done in 2004 was a sanitary sewer map, which Skov said he has quite a few questions about. By updating the map in the plan, the city will be able to develop capital improvement plans that revolve around how and where the city is growing and how the city will be able to service those areas.
Nero Engineering did propose an additional service that had not been requested by the city, according to Skov. The additional task is to begin establishing a financial framework for paying for new trunk mains and lift stations. Skov explained to the council that in many cases, a new development is only a portion of the need and the costs should be spread out over the area served.
“In the past, the city covered expenses that should be paid for by the developer, because they don’t want to do 100% of the cost,” Skov said. “This will provide a basis for determining an equitable distribution of collection system costs associated with expansion.”
Though the additional task would add $7,950 to the price tag from Nero Engineering, the final cost for the entire project still would come in under the $200,000 the city budgeted for this work. Therefore, Skov recommended the city enter the contract with the additional task, coming in at $147,256.
“Unlike previous sewer plans conducted by the city, at the conclusion of the project the living model will provide the city the foundation to build on and modify the sewer plan on a routine basis,” said Nero Engineering in the quote to the city, sent Dec. 17. “We envision this model as the first step toward building a dynamic model which can be utilized to actively monitor the health of your sewer system and better predict and prepare for peak flow events.”
Councilor Kevin Raney asked Skov about the other quotes the city received, noting there were a total of three that came in. Skov said the quote from Nero Engineering was the lowest bid, with the second lowest coming in at about $159,000 and the final bid providing a range of $190,000 to $200,000.
According to the project timeline submitted by Nero, the sewer study is expected to kick off Feb. 8 and be completed and presented to the City Council by Oct. 18.