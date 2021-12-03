An Owatonna man is facing domestic assault charges after he allegedly choked and punched another man during an argument about food.
Alejandro Arroyo-Vargas, 51, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing two additional misdemeanor domestic assault charges for the incident that allegedly took place last Monday night.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Owatonna police responded to a report of a disturbance on Oak Avenue South. Officers reportedly found a male victim inside the apartment crying and laying on the floor, while Arroyo-Vargas was located sitting on the front steps of the porch. Arroyo-Vargas allegedly told officers he was “just arguing” with the victim because he was “sick and tired” of the victim raising his voice at him. Arroyo-Vargas also admitted to pushing the victim, according to the report.
The victim reportedly answered a few of the officers’ questions, but refused to talk about any physical assaults. According to the complaint, the victim said Arroyo-Vargas was mad that he was eating their food, but when asked if Arroyo-Vargas had assaulted him, the victim stated he couldn’t say that.
Two females allegedly witnessed the incident and told the officers Arroyo-Vargas started the fight with the victim in the dining room. One witness reportedly told officers the two men were arguing about food, and when the victim asked for more food Arroyo-Vargas “got in his face.” According to the witness statement, Arroyo-Vargas grabbed the victim and started choking him with both hands until the victim’s face went red. Arroyo-Vargas allegedly left the room, but then came back and began arguing with the victim again. Both witnesses said Arroyo-Vargas reportedly punched the victim in the face.
Arroyo-Vargas has no prior criminal record in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.