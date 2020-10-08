It’s fall which means it's the perfect time to break out the rake, as hundreds of colorful leaves cascade to the ground. It’s also the perfect time to take a closer look at ash trees for signs of the pesky and invasive species —emerald ash borer (EAB).
In March, just prior to the pandemic shutdown, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed emerald ash borer in Rice County. A Faribault Public Works Department employee had spotted signs of EAB on a tree on private property within the city after participating in a MDA workshop on the topic in Medford.
“We haven't been able to really do any surveys since it was found, but just an initial drive through the area, I mean it was pretty early on,” Jonathan Osthus of the MDA Plant Protection department said. Osthus deals with EAB statewide and leads community training sessions.
The invasive beetle had been found in Medford in September 2019. Once found in an area, an initial survey with the community is completed and it's up to residents to report any sign and symptoms they may see, Osthus says. No reports have been made within Owatonna at this time.
“We rely on people recognizing the symptoms and reporting them,” he said.
Due to the pandemic, Osthus had to cancel some in-person workshops, surveys and presentations he had planned to give to various public works departments. Instead MDA has been hosting webinars since April. The department recently hosted an online public meeting in September for Mower (another county with a recent infestation) and Rice county residents.
“It's definitely not as good as having a nice central location in a city for people to come out and ask questions, but we are continuing to do online stuff,” he said.
Osthus hopes to host outdoor workshops allowing for appropriate social distancing this winter. However, that is contingent upon state restrictions and other COVID-19 precautionary measures. Meanwhile, EABs will spend the winter dormant underneath the ash tree bark, waiting for it to become warm enough in the spring tol continue its development cycle.
“When the leaves drop it's a lot easier to look for signs of emerald ash borer, so we look for woodpecker damage,” Osthus said. “So that’s when we do most of our surveys, because it's a lot harder to tell an infested tree by a thinning canopy.”
He explained the specific kind of woodpecker damage to look for, as the larvae are a good food source for the birds. The damage usually starts in the mid to upper canopy of the tree first before working its way down, as this is the location where the infestation begins. The woodpeckers will scratch off some of the outer bark leaving a blonde spot, before drilling a dime size peck hole just deep enough to get to the larvae, Osthus says.
A common symptom of EAB is bark cracks. Tunneling larvae beneath the bark can cause tree bark to split open revealing the galleries. With the help of binoculars, Osthus says the winding s-shape galleries the larvae leave behind are sometimes visible. Throughout the winter an ash tree will accrue woodpecker feeding damage making it easier to identify the infestation prior to spring leaves growing.
“It's best to look in the winter time and typically in March,” Osthus said.
It can take up to two to three years, before visible signs of an infestation appear. Thus it’s possible that EAB could be festering elsewhere, making it all the more important that residents keep their eyes out for it and report it as soon as possible.
Since discovering the infestation both Rice and Steele county have been placed on quarantine, meaning any ash material or firewood (anything four foot in length or less) cannot be taken out of the county and into a non quarantine county, according to Osthus. You can move within quarantine countries that are adjacent and touching each other.
An emergency quarantine went into effect just this week for Carver and Sibley counties, counties not immediately adjacent to Rice or Steele counties.
An interactive map of the area where EAB has been confirmed as well as quarantined counties can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2SCov8n.
“Everything that is kind of on our map is the extent of it, we've seen visible symptoms, but that was as of last March,” Osthus said.
More information on the EAB can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab or the University of Minnesota Extension website at https://bit.ly/33FD7Kg.