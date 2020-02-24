OWATONNA — The City of Owatonna now has a master plan for the extensive park and trail system, after the city council approved the final draft during its regular meeting last week.
The City began the process of adopting a Master Park and Trail Plan, with the assistance of consultant WSB, more than a year ago, including multiple meetings and a vast amount of input from the public. Community Development Director Troy Klecker once again reminded the council and the public that the plan is a long-range plan, just as any master plan is adopted by the City.
“It is a pretty comprehensive plan that allows us to plan ahead,” Klecker explained. “When we have future developments, it allows us to be able to apply for grants.”
Klecker explained that most grants in relation to parks and trails require the that the dollars received are going toward a project that is consistent with the community’s master plan, of which Owatonna did not have until now. Klecker added that not having a master plan was not allowing them any advantages when it came to grants.
Some of the high priority improvements in the master plan include developing a disc golf course in Cashman Park, combining properties of Kaplan’s Woods Park and Lake Kohlmier, developing the Miracle Field and All-Inclusive Play Area at Manthey Park, a complete redesign and restoration of Willow Park and Dartts Park, and connecting several trail gaps throughout the system.
Because the council unanimously approved the adoption of the plan, they were able to also approve applying for a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Local Trail Connections grant immediately following approval of the master plan.
“The 18th Street trail that was constructed last year sort of dead ends in a parking lot at Kaplan’s Woods,” Klecker explained. “The plan would bring the trail through, around the parking lot, and connect back at the railroad tracks.”
Klecker explained that the portion of the trail, which has been named Kaplan’s Crossing, is .16-mile long. User count done by the city shows that the two trails are heavily used and popular, averaging 12 to 17 users per hour. Additionally, there are an average of 725 cars daily traveling by the entrance of the park, with Klecker stating that this would provide users a safe route to avoid traffic.
The grant calls for a 25% match of the total project cost, which Klecker explained could consist of either contracted services or through the City’s own labor. The grant also states that the segment of the trail must then be kept and maintained for a minimum of 20 years.
The final version of the master plan is 262 pages long and copies can be views at the City’s website and on the Park and Rec page, or on the WSB website.