Steele County’s increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month may have reached its peak.
“We’ve had a spike in the southeast region and Steele County led that spike this last month, but I’m hoping we’re kinda on a downward slope now,” Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron told the County Board Tuesday.
The latest spike in cases in Steele County is on par with the increase the county experienced during the winter, when cases were surging statewide. Steele’s increase in cases during the last month was due to several clusters of cases in workplaces and schools, Caron said.
On Wednesday, the county had 28 new COVID cases in the previous 48 hours and 158 residents in isolation who had tested positive for COVID, according to the county’s data. The county’s number for isolation doesn’t include people who were close contacts who are also isolating, she said. Thus far in the pandemic, the county has had 3,754 cases, or slightly more than 10% of its population has tested positive, and 14 deaths. The deaths range from residents in their 60s to 80s, according to Caron.
Caron said she is pleased with the progress Steele County is making with COVID vaccinations, but the county is starting to see a “dive” in the number of people seeking appointments for their first vaccine dose, similar to what surrounding counties are also experiencing.
As of Wednesday, 53% of Steele County residents older than 16 have received at least one vaccine dose and 39.5% have completed their vaccination series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Eighty-one percent of Steele residents older than 65 have completed their vaccine series. Statewide, 57.4% of Minnesotans older than 16 have received at least one dose, according to MDH.
Caron called the county’s vaccine percent “really good” and when the county first began administering vaccines, she said she thought the county would be at about 25% vaccinated by now.
Mayo Clinic has been administering the Pfizer vaccine that has been OK’d for ages 16-17. Slightly fewer than 300 teenagers ages 16-17 in Steele County have received at least one dose, according to MDH. Steele County Public Health has been administering the Moderna vaccine, which is for 18 years old and older, at drive-thru clinics twice a week.
“Up until a week ago, we were having no issues filling all our first dose spots. Once we put it on the website, those spots would fill in about two hours. Last week, we were sitting with over 240 open spots that did not fill. This week, it’s looking about the same,” Caron said.
Residents from other counties and states have also been traveling to the Steele County Public Health's clinics to receive their vaccine.
“For quite a while, we had quite a few metro people coming down because they were not able to find vaccines up in the metro area,” she said.
The open appointments means residents who really wanted the vaccine have received it and now the county is at the point where it needs to convince residents to receive it, she said. She noted that there are many reasons a person may be hesitant to receive the COVID vaccine.
Pfizer is currently testing whether the vaccine is safe for children. Caron said they’re considering setting up clinics at Steele County schools for students who want the vaccine if it is approved for children. However, they’ll first have to figure out if there’d be enough interest for a clinic at a school, she said.
Caron also recapped for the County Board Tuesday the work her staff has done throughout the past year to address the pandemic, from partnering with the health care facilities to helping long-term care facilities. The pandemic has also made clear that there are health disparities in Steele County. The pandemic has been “really rough” for people of color in Steele County and there’s more Public Health can do to address those disparities, she said.
County Administrator Scott Golberg read part of an email Caron sent to county employees on March 13, 2020, to provide information about a new respiratory illness called COVID-19. At that point, according to Caron’s email, the virus was detected in a growing number of states and Minnesota had 14 confirmed cases.
“Between that time and today, how could we know at that time what we would be going through?” Golberg said.
He lauded Caron’s leadership throughout the pandemic, saying she has been “outstanding” as the county’s incident commander for the pandemic for the past 13 months and had an “enduring amount of energy and exuberance” in her communication to the public about the pandemic.