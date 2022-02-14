The youth in Owatonna are well known for their athletics, their contributions to the community through charitable efforts and their willingness to stand up for what they believe is right.
Among all those things the Huskies are known for, they are also highly celebrated for their music.
Nine Owatonna High School students have been selected to participate in the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) All-State Ensembles this weekend. Hank Bell, Julia Christenson, Max Guenther, Elizabeth Granowski, Alec Harris, Ava Hess, Emily Jacobs, Katelynn Paape and Scott Weckman are among the 565 students who were selected to perform in one of seven groups based on the auditions they submitted in the spring of 2021.
Guenther and Harris will be performing in the Tenor-Bass Choir, Christenson in the Soprano-Alto Choir and Bell will perform in the Mixed Choir. Hess and Weckman are performing in Concert Band and Paape in the Symphonic Band. Jacobs and Granowski will perform in the All-State Orchestra.
Granowski initially auditioned during her sophomore year of high school, but the performance was cancelled that year due to COVID-19. She recalled spending months working on her solo piece as well as the required excerpts and scales for her audition. With thousands of other students auditioning for a limited number of positions, the competition is both intense and invisible, meaning students don't hear others' auditions.
"It takes dedication and perseverance to get to All-State," Granowski said. "Hundreds, maybe even thousands of students across the state are trying to get into this ensemble, so you have to be adequately prepared for that invisible competition, but the hard work is worth it."
Granowski has taken a liking to music for most of her life. She recalled her mom singing lullabies to her and humming along to the sounds of her brothers practicing playing various instruments.
"Music feels like an extension of myself, just as natural as breathing," Granowski said. "The pit orchestra is a great example of this. I'm responsible for my part, and the others theirs. When we come together and I get to listen to them absolutely own their parts, I always get so happy. It's hard to explain why, but I have definitely teared up a few times while playing in the pit."
Hess has also enjoyed music for as long as she can remember. She attended a week-long camp at Concordia College to gather with other students to practice and make new bonds and friendships, and said she's excited to perform and see the friends she made at the camp again.
"I enjoy music because of its ability to express feeling and thoughts that cannot be expressed through words," Hess said. "I also enjoy it because music has given me so many great memories and friendships over the years."
Music Boosters of Owatonna (MBO) has been a long standing support for students and music. They have awarded scholarships to all nine students to attend the All-State Program. Co-President Jesse Hess said the students have been incredibly dedicated to making it to the state competition.
Three of the students attended Band Camp in August at Concordia College in Moorhead, while others attended Orchestra Camp at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph and four attended Choir Camp at Saint John’s University - Collegeville. All students attend a camp in August where they are able to meet their conductors and attend long hours of rehearsals and sectionals to develop advanced techniques and skills, according to the MMEA website.
“This is equivalent to making it to state, just like any high school sport,” Hess said. “Hours and hours of practice, dedication and discipline go into getting to where these kids are. It's nice to have them get the recognition they deserve from all of their hard work and talent.”
Music Boosters of Owatonna was established in 1982 by a group of local community members in response to budget cuts that endangered the music education programs within the Owatonna School District. The initial group’s mission was to support the students who desired to be involved in music and advocate for the importance of music education for all students and the community. Today, the mission of MBO remains the same.
The group generally hosts an annual concert for music students in January. Last year, the concert had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the concert was scheduled, but had to be postponed due to an influx of COVID-19 and influenza illnesses. The concert and silent auction is anticipated to happen in the spring.
The students participating in the All-State performance will gather for rehearsals on Friday in Minneapolis and performances will be at Orchestra Hall on Saturday.